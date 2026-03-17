Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS, ncis: origins

NCIS: Origins S02E11 "Feelin' Alright?" Preview: Outbreak Fears

An outbreak lockdown could be a cover for something very different in tonight's episode of CBS's NCIS: Origins, S02E11: "Feelin’ Alright?"

Article Summary NCIS: Origins S02E11 unleashes a possible deadly virus outbreak at Camp Pendleton, sparking a lockdown.

Gibbs must lead the NIS team as panic rises, racing to uncover if it's really an outbreak or a deeper plot.

Special Agent Dwayne Pride, played by Shea Buckner, makes a guest appearance in this suspenseful episode.

Expect high-stakes drama and twists as the team confronts their toughest challenge yet in "Feelin’ Alright?".

CBS's Austin Stowell-starring NCIS: Origins returns tonight with S02E11: "Feelin' Alright?", and it's going to be one of those episodes that reminds you why it's cool to have a prequel series for a beloved franchise. In S02E11: "Feelin' Alright?", the NIS faces a lockdown after potentially being exposed to a fatal virus. With Gibbs (Stowell) having to take the lead, the team races the clock to determine if it truly is an outbreak situation in play – or something completely different. As for who you can expect to see, it seems that Shea Buckner will be guest-starring as Special Agent Dwayne Pride. See what we mean about how cool the whole "prequel" thing can be?

NCIS: Origins Season 2 Episode 11 "Feelin' Alright?" Preview

NCIS: Origins Season 2 Episode 11: "Feelin' Alright?" – When a marine captain shows up at Camp Pendleton exhibiting symptoms of a fatal virus, NIS goes on lockdown, and Gibbs is forced to take charge. As panic spreads, the team races to determine whether it really is a deadly outbreak or something else entirely. Written by Ron McGee. Directed by Hanelle Culpepper.

CBS's NCIS: Origins follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) in the early '90s, years prior to the events of NCIS, and is narrated by Mark Harmon. Season two delves deeper into the unstoppable NCIS Camp Pendleton team, led by the legendary Mike Franks, as well as Gibbs' early career as a special agent, and reveals the fate of Lala after last season's devastating car crash. Facing new threats, higher stakes and defining moments that shape their professional and personal lives, one fact is certain: This team always has each other's backs. The series also stars Mariel Molino (Lala Dominguez), Kyle Schmid (Mike Franks), Tyla Abercrumbie (Mary Jo Hayes), Diany Rodriguez (Vera Strickland), and Caleb Foote (Bernard "Randy" Randolf).

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