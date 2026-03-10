Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS, ncis: origins

NCIS: Origins Season 2 Ep. 10: "Lean on Me" Preview: Outbreak Fears

The NIS goes on lockdown on tonight's episode of CBS's Austin Stowell-starring NCIS: Origins. Here's our preview for S02E10: "Lean on Me."

Article Summary NCIS: Origins S02E10 "Lean on Me" finds the NIS on lockdown after a virus outbreak at Camp Pendleton.

Gibbs steps up to lead the team as panic spreads and they race to uncover the truth behind the outbreak.

Check out the official overview, trailer, and four exciting sneak peeks from tonight's episode.

Get a first look at S02E11 "Feelin' Alright?" with early details and a new image gallery preview.

It wouldn't be "NCIS" Tuesdays without a new episode of CBS's Austin Stowell-starring NCIS: Origins, and that's exactly what's on tap tonight. In S02E10: "Lean on Me," the NIS goes on lockdown, and Gibbs (Stowell) finds himself in charge over fears of a deadly outbreak. But is there something else in play? Along with an official overview and image gallery for tonight's chapter, we also have a trailer and four sneak peeks for you to check out. In addition, we have an early look at the overview and images for the next episode, S02E11: "Feelin' Alright?"

NCIS: Origins S02E10: "Lean on Me" & S02E11 "Feelin' Alright?" Previews

NCIS: Origins Season 2 Episode 10: "Lean on Me" – When a marine captain shows up at Camp Pendleton exhibiting symptoms of a fatal virus, NIS goes on lockdown, and Gibbs is forced to take charge. As panic spreads, the team races to determine whether it really is a deadly outbreak or something else entirely. Written by Gina Lucita Monreal. Directed by Patrick Cady.

NCIS: Origins Season 2 Episode 11: "Feelin' Alright?" – When a marine captain shows up at Camp Pendleton exhibiting symptoms of a fatal virus, NIS goes on lockdown, and Gibbs is forced to take charge. As panic spreads, the team races to determine whether it really is a deadly outbreak or something else entirely. Written by Ron McGee. Directed by Hanelle Culpepper.

CBS's NCIS: Origins follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) in the early '90s, years prior to the events of NCIS, and is narrated by Mark Harmon. Season two delves deeper into the unstoppable NCIS Camp Pendleton team, led by the legendary Mike Franks, as well as Gibbs' early career as a special agent, and reveals the fate of Lala after last season's devastating car crash. Facing new threats, higher stakes and defining moments that shape their professional and personal lives, one fact is certain: This team always has each other's backs. The series also stars Mariel Molino (Lala Dominguez), Kyle Schmid (Mike Franks), Tyla Abercrumbie (Mary Jo Hayes), Diany Rodriguez (Vera Strickland), and Caleb Foote (Bernard "Randy" Randolf).

