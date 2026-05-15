Posted in: Dropout, TV | Tagged: Rekha Shankar, Smartypants

Dropout Announces Smartypants Returns For a Third Season

Dropout is bringing back Smartypants for a third season, as Rekha Shankar returns to host the comedic PowerPoint party series

Article Summary Dropout renews Smartypants for Season 3, bringing Rekha Shankar back to host the hit comedic PowerPoint series.

Smartypants Season 3 premieres June 12, 2026, with 15 new episodes rolling out every other Friday on Dropout.

The Dropout comedy series features comics pitching bold takes, absurd theories, and hyper-specific slideshow arguments.

After two strong seasons and viral presentations, Dropout’s Smartypants returns with a fresh lineup of guest comedians.

Dropout announced that the show Smartypants is coming back, as viewers will be getting a third season happening this June. The comedic PowerPoint party series will be hosted once again by Rekha Shankar, as several comedians will drop back into the secret society room to give special presentations in the form of a PowerPoint presentation, in an attempt to convince everyone in the room how correct they are. Or at the very least, swap people toward thinking their way about a very absurd topic from everyday life.

The show has actually done pretty well for itself over the past two seasons, with a ton of talent coming through the doors, some of whom have had nothing to do with Dropuot at all up to that point, giving some of the best presentations that have gone viral on social media. We have more details and images below, along with the trailer here, as season three will premiere June 12, 2026, with fifteen episodes dropping every other Friday.

Smartypants Returns To Dropout For Season Three

Host Rekha Shankar welcomes guests to share hyper-specific slideshow presentations about topics they're deeply passionate about ranging from bold ideas, controversial takes and unhinged theories that will change everything you thought you knew about the world. Guests this season include Catherine McCafferty, Oscar Montoya, Jordan Myrick, Grant O'Brien, Danielle Radford, Amanda Lehan-Canto, Vivian Wilson, Angela Giarratana, Kendahl Landreth, Josh Ruben, and more.

About Dropout

Since its launch in 2018, Dropout (formerly CollegeHumor) has quickly become one of the most popular subscription comedy platforms. Dropout presents independent, ad-free, uncensored comedy, producing and hosting several original series, such as Game Changer, Dimension 20, Make Some Noise, Um, Actually…, and many more. The Dropout app is available on Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, plus iOS and Android mobile devices.

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