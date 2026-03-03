Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS

NCIS Season 23 Ep. 10: "Her" Preview: Emily Wickersham's Ellie Returns

Emily Wickersham's Ellie returns in tonight's episode of CBS's NCIS. Here's a look at our updated preview for Season 23 Episode 10: "Her."

Article Summary Emily Wickersham returns as Ellie Bishop in NCIS Season 23 Episode 10, "Her," sparking major team drama.

Special Agent Knight is tasked with tracking down Bishop, now a wanted cyber-terrorist on the run.

Bishop turns to Nick Torres for help, setting up an emotional reunion after five years apart.

Get all the latest NCIS S23E10 previews, sneak peeks, and teasers ahead of tonight’s big episode.

CBS wraps up its big run of new and returning shows over the past week with the return of the "NCIS" universe tonight. For this go-around, we're looking at NCIS S23E10: "Her," as a face from the past (c'mon, you know who we're talking about) becomes a very wanted fugitive in the present. After checking out the official overview, image gallery, sneak peeks, and more, we have an official overview and image gallery for March 10th's S23E11: "Army of One." In addition, we've included some extras along the way that we thought you might like:

NCIS S23E10: "Her" & S23E11: "Army of One" Previews

NCIS Season 23 Episode 10: "Her" – On her first NCIS: Elite mission, Knight is given orders to hunt down and arrest Eleanor Bishop after the former member of the NCIS team is designated a wanted cyber-terrorist. In need of someone to trust, Bishop turns to Torres, and the two come face to face for the first time since she abruptly left nearly five years ago. Written by Christopher J. Waild and directed by Rocky Carroll.

NCIS Season 23 Episode 11: "Army of One" – When a desperate man barricades himself inside an ammo warehouse, Knight is the only negotiator he'll talk to, claiming she once saved him before. As explosives tick and trust frays, Knight clashes with the CID officer running the standoff, each convinced theirs is the only way out. Written by Amy Rutberg and directed by Tawnia McKiernan.

NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service) focuses on the sometimes complex and always amusing dynamics of a team forced to work together in high-stress situations. Special Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole), a quirky former FBI agent who solves his cases with calm professionalism and sharp, sarcastic charm, leads the NCIS team, which includes NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray), an MIT graduate with a knack for computers who serves as a senior field agent; the charismatic, unpredictable and resilient NCIS Special Agent Nicholas "Nick" Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), who has spent most of his career on solo undercover assignments; and sharp, athletic and tough NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), a formidable REACT agent who specializes in hostage negotiations and high-risk operations. Assisting the team is Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen), a fully licensed medical examiner who runs the morgue; and forensic scientist Kasie Hines. Overseeing operations is NCIS Director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll), an intelligent, highly trained agent who can always be counted on to shake up the status quo. From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, these agents investigate crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties.

