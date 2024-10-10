Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: lee child, Neagley, Reacher

Neagley: Amazon Execs on Giving Green Light for "Reacher" Spinoff

Amazon's Jennifer Salke and Kelly Day discuss giving the green light for a Reacher spinoff series spotlighting Maria Sten's Frances Neagley.

Fans of the live-action universe of bestselling author Lee Child's Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher have been having a pretty good run of things lately. Earlier this month, Amazon MGM Studios' Jennifer Salke confirmed that a series order had been given for a series spotlighting Maria Sten's Frances Neagley, a private investigator in Chicago and a former military colleague of Jack Reacher (Ritchson) in the Army's 110th Special Investigations Unit. This week, they learned that the flagship series would be back for a fourth season – with its third season arriving in 2025. During an interview with Variety, Salke and Kelly Day, VP of international for Prime Video, shared what went into giving the go-ahead for the spinoff.

"We knew from the feedback on the show that people love her. And her character is really, really interesting. She's very guarded, very formidable," Salke shared about Sten's character. "We had research that said people wanted to know more about her," Day added. From there, it was about Reacher creator Nick Santora and Skydance putting it all together. "So when ["Reacher" creator] Nick Santora and Skydance came to us with an idea to build something off her, they wrote the material and we thought it was fantastic. It was very exciting especially to have a female lead," Salke shared.

In the upcoming spinoff, Neagley learns that a beloved friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident. Hell-bent on justice, she will use everything she's learned from Reacher and her time as a member of the 110 Special Investigators to uncover a menacing evil – even if it means putting herself in its path. Now, here's a look back at Ritchson's posted reaction to the Reacher universe expanding:

Reacher EP and showrunner Nick Santora and Nicholas Wootton (Prison Break) created the series, which was produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Skydance Television, and CBS Studios. Santora and Wootton will executive produce, along with Child, Don Granger, and Lisa Kussner. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell represent Skydance Television. In addition, Carolyn Harris, Kenny Madrid, and Niko Fernandez will oversee the project for Skydance. "Lee Child created an immensely rich character with Neagley, and Maria Sten brought her to life in such a vivid, authentic way in 'Reacher,'" shared Santora and Wootton. "Amazon, Skydance Television, and CBS Studios have been tremendous partners from the start, and we are excited to explore Neagley's story further and dive into what makes her so unique."

