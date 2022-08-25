Neil Gaiman on Good Omens 2: "Oh, It's Wonderful. It's So Much Fun"

With all of the rightly-deserved buzz still swirling around Netflix's adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman, we almost forgot about that other huge series Gaiman has heading our way. Thankfully, we have an update from the famed author on how things were going with BBC Studios & Amazon Prime's sequel series/season to his and the late Sir Terry Pratchett's Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch. Gaiman discussed how things are going with the further adventures of Michael Sheen's Aziraphale and David Tennant's Crowley now that the series will be breaking free from the book. But first, Gaiman shared a status update on exactly how busy he is at this moment. "I mean, let's put it this way, right now, I am showrunning and actively editing two television series. I'm seeing another one through the promotional stages. I'm just about to start writing a new six-episode thing all on my own. I've got a novel that needs to be finished, and I'm looking after a six-year-old boy. So I'm doing OK," Gaiman shared during his Rolling Stone interview. "There is diminished energy, but I am somehow managing to juggle all this stuff, and I'm still enjoying it. I'm so proud of 'Good Omens,' season two. I think it's wonderful. I'm so excited about [Amazon's Prime Video's] 'Anansi Boys' because it feels like something that nobody else has made. I'm so proud of 'Sandman.' And I'm enjoying being a dad to a six-year-old too. That's fun."

When the story continues in Good Omens 2, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back into their easy-living lives among the mortals populating London's Soho. But when an unexpected messenger presents them with a surprising mystery, the game's afoot once more for our duo. "Oh, it's wonderful. It's so much fun," Gaiman responded when asked how the sequel season was shaping up. "Partly because I learned so much. The first time you do something, you just learn how to do it, and then you can start to play. So when I wrote and made 'Good Omens,' I was learning, how do you do a 'Good Omens'? I think there's this thing in my head, but how does it work? I feel like 'Good Omens' season one was 'Chopsticks.' This is much more me getting to the whole orchestra."

Tennant and Sheen are joined by Jon Hamm, Miranda Richardson, Maggie Service, Nina Sosanya, Doon Mackichan, Gloria Obianyo, Liz Carr, Quelin Sepulveda, Shelley Conn, Derek Jacobi, Mark Gatiss, Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith, Niamh Walsh, Dame Siân Phillips, Tim Downie, Pete Firman, Andi Osho, and Alex Norton. Benedict Cumberbatch and Frances McDormand will not be returning as Satan and God, respectively. Gaiman will executive produce and serve as co-showrunner with director Douglas Mackinnon. Rob Wilkins, John Finnemore, and BBC Studios Productions' Head of Comedy Josh Cole also executive produce, with Finnemore co-writing alongside Gaiman. Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation, and Narrativia are set to produce.