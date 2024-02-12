Posted in: CBS, NFL, Sports, Super Bowl, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Apple Music, cbs, Pepsi, super bowl, Usher

NFL Posts Usher's Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show (VIDEO)

Check out Usher's Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show performance - with Alicia Keys, Lil Jon, Ludacris, H.E.R., and more.

On Sunday night, Grammy-winning performer Usher headlined the 2024 Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show from Allegiant Stadium, Nevada (Vegas, Baby! Vegas!) – but he wasn't alone. Over the course of the 13-minute performance, Usher brought viewers along for a journey through his musical career – with Alicia Keys, producer Jermaine Dupri, and H.E.R. helping serve as tour guides. But personally – for us? It was all about getting a chance to see Lil Jon and Ludacris hit the stage for "Yeah!" Seriously – that song never gets old. But the best part? You don't have to take our word for it – not when the NFL, Apple Music, Pepsi & Roc Nation were kind enough to post the performance on YouTube (waiting for you above).

Heading into the weekend, Apple Music released the official film for the halftime show, "Where's Usher?" with an impressive lineup that includes Ludacris, Lil Jon, Taraji P. Henson, Wesley Snipes, J Balvin, Anderson .Paak, Blue Man Group, Criss Angel… and Apple's Tim Cook?!? As you can guess from the title, things go south when some very famous faces lose track of the singer:

The Apple Music Interview: On Friday, Usher sat down with Apple Music's Nadeska for an extensive interview/conversation about his career and his thoughts on what the world can expect when he takes the stage in front of the world on Sunday:

Usher Makes His "Confession": Here's a look back at Kim Kardashian and Marshawn Lynch making a "Confession" to Usher (a nod to his 2004 mega-hit album, Confessions) that leads into the announcement that dropped last fall – but not before Usher makes a "Confession" to himself:

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show telecast on CBS is set to be produced by DPS, with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers and Hamish Hamilton serving as director

