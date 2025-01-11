Posted in: NFL, Nickelodeon, Paramount+, Sports, TV | Tagged: nfl, nickelodeon, paramount, spongebob squarepants

Nickelodeon's NFL Wild Card Game Live from Bikini Bottom Viewing Guide

Here's your viewing guide to Nickelodeon’s NFL Wild Card Game Live from Bikini Bottom (Los Angeles Chargers versus Houston Texans).

This afternoon's AFC Wild Card Game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Houston Texans is going to be a wet and slimy affair – in a good way! That's because Nickelodeon and CBS Sports have teamed up for another special Slime-filled alternate telecast during today's game – Nickelodeon's NFL Wild Card Game Live from Bikini Bottom! Here's your Bleeding Cool viewing guide to anything and everything you need to know – from where and what time to watch, who is set to be in the booth and on the sidelines, and a whole lot more!

When Is "Nickelodeon's NFL Wild Card Game Live from Bikini Bottom"? The special simulcast kicks off on Saturday, January 11th, at 4:30 pm ET – airing alongside CBS Sports' broadcast of the game on The CBS Television Network. In addition, the event will be streamed on mobile devices with NFL+. The CBS Sports telecast will also be streamed across digital devices via Paramount+, the CBS Sports app, and NFL digital properties.

Who's Playing During "Nickelodeon's NFL Wild Card Game Live from Bikini Bottom"? The Los Angeles Chargers are taking on the Houston Texans during today's AFC Wild Card Game.

Who's Calling the Game During "Nickelodeon's NFL Wild Card Game Live from Bikini Bottom"? SpongeBob SquarePants (voiced by Tom Kenny) and Patrick Star (voiced by Bill Fagerbakke) will be back in the main booth, joined by CBS Sports analyst Nate Burleson. In addition, Sandy Cheeks (voiced by Carolyn Lawrence) and NFL Slimetime's Dylan Schefter will be reporting live on the sidelines. Nickelodeon's Dora (voiced by Diana Zermeño) returns to explain the rules and penalty calls during the game.

Who Else Can We Expect to See During "Nickelodeon's NFL Wild Card Game Live from Bikini Bottom"? Keep your radars peeled for Megatron and Optimus Prime (Transformers One); Arnold and Helga (Hey Arnold!); Cat and Dog (CatDog); Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Shadow (Sonic the Hedgehog 3); the Loud family (The Loud House); Tiny Chef (The Tiny Chef Show); Wanda and Cosmo (The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish); Reptar, Chuckie and Tommy (Rugrats); and many more.

What Else Does "Nickelodeon's NFL Wild Card Game Live from Bikini Bottom" Have to Offer?

Hijinks throughout the game from a group of "Wild Cod," paying homage to classic NFL superfans.

The return of the iconic Submarine Blimp, fully equipped to Slime the crowd around the stadium.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will appear on the field to launch pizzas to the crowd.

A PAW Patrol-themed "SkyeCam."

A brand-new end zone clam cannons that fire Slime, chum, Krabby Patties, and more.

An exclusive sneak peek of Henry Danger The Movie during halftime.

Who Put Together "Nickelodeon's NFL Wild Card Game Live from Bikini Bottom"? Nickelodeon's NFL Wild Card Game Live from Bikini Bottom is produced by CBS Sports in association with Nickelodeon Productions. Harold Bryant serves as executive producer of The NFL on CBS, and CBS Sports' Shawn Robbins is the coordinating producer of the game. Production for Nickelodeon is overseen by Ashley Kaplan, executive vice president, Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Unscripted & Digital Franchise Studio; Paul J Medford, vice president of unscripted current series; Luke Wahl, vice president of unscripted creative; and Jennifer Bryson, vice president of production, tentpoles, events & music & specials.

