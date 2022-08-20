Night Court: Kapil Talwalkar, India de Beaufort Signal Filming Wrap

Okay, so with this update on series star & EP Melissa Rauch, co-star/EP John Larroquette and writer/EP Dan Rubin's upcoming sequel spinoff of Reinhold Weege's popular sitcom Night Court? We have a little selfish bad news and some really good news to pass along. On the "selfish bad news" front, it doesn't look like we're going to have too many updates on filming to pass along after today. But on the "some really good news" front, the reason why is because filming is wrapping up this week. Earlier this week, India de Beaufort shared a look at the final table read, with Kapil Talwalkar posting a look at their final shooting script on Friday to mark the occasion. And then de Beaufort shared a series of Instagram Stories videos tracing her journey to find her car keys before wrapping up on the set (check that out here).

Rubin's sequel series introduces viewers to unapologetic, optimistic judge Abby Stone (Rauch), daughter of the late Harry Stone (the late Harry Anderson). Abby follows in her father's footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics- most notably, former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding (Larroquette). Now here's a look at de Beaufort's Instagram post from earlier this week when the last table read of the season was about to get underway on the final episode of what looks to be a 16-episode season:

De Beaufort is set for the role of Olivia, the court's assistant district attorney- Type A, superficial and tightly wound. Olivia sees the night court as a stepping stone to bigger and better things. She's above this place and all the people in it, but it's a good way to get some courtroom experience under her belt. It's all part of her plan to land a job at one of the big firms. Thirty will be here before she knows it, and if she's not wildly successful by then…well, it's best not to think about it. Lacretta's Donna "Gurgs" Gurganous is big-hearted, intense, and not big on boundaries. Taking her job seriously, Gurgs is easily riled up and fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. She lives with multiple large dogs in a small Bay Ridge apartment. As the court's clerk, it's Neil's (Talwalkar) job to keep things moving — a job that got a lot harder ever since a new idealist judge showed up. Dimiter Marinov's Nikolai is the court's maintenance man. A staple character within the building, Nikolai pops up in the day-to-day lives of the crew. He's a mystery to everyone around the courthouse (and he likes it that way).

Rauch and Winston Rauch executive produce via After January production company (based at Warner Bros. TV) alongside Rubin- with Larroquette set to produce. After January produces in association with the original series studio, Warner Bros. Deadline Hollywood first reported exclusively on the casting news.