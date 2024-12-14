Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: melissa rauch, Night Court

Night Court Season 3 Wraps Filming; "Feliz NaviDead" Preview

It looks like filming has wrapped on the third season of NBC's Night Court. Plus, we have a preview of the holiday-themed "Feliz NaviDead."

With one more episode to go of NBC's Melissa Rauch, John Larroquette, Lacretta, Nyambi Nyambi, and Wendie Malick-starring Night Court before the midseason break, we might just have something "exclusive" coming your way on Monday regarding "Feliz NaviDead," with guest stars Joe Lo Truglio (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Andrew Daly (Modern Family) joining in on the festivities. But for now, we have some big news to pass along regarding filming for the third season – it's wrapped! That good news came over social media, courtesy of Lisandro Novillo, Assistant to Producer on the hit sitcom for all three seasons.

Here's a look at what Novillo had to share from the final day of filming – followed by a look at what's ahead with next week's holiday-themed episode:

Night Court Season 3 Episode 4: "Feliz NaviDead" Preview

Night Court Season 3 Episode 4: "Feliz NaviDead" – Abby's (Melissa Rauch) holiday plans are derailed after a murder mystery performer causes chaos in the courthouse. Gurgs (Lacretta) and Wyatt (Nyambi Nyambi) find themselves at odds over office etiquette. Directed by Phill Lewis and written by Mathew Harawitz.

Eternally optimistic Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and reign in its colorful crew of oddballs, Abby enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) to serve as the court's public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job – defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.

They both must contend with Julianne Walters (Wendie Malick), a reformed convict and former love interest of Dan, who is the new prosecutor. A sophisticated, savvy woman and accomplished attorney who also knows how to make a shank out of a spoon, she'll keep everyone in the courthouse on their toes. Donna "Gurgs" Gurganous (Lacretta) is the night court's sharp-witted bailiff. Gurgs takes her job very seriously and is fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. Wyatt Shaw (Nyambi Nyambi) is the court's clerk. He's a jack of all trades and a devoted single dad trying to make it all work as a law student at the same time.

From executive producer and writer Dan Rubin (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), NBC's Night Court is also executive-produced by Melissa Rauch, Winston Rauch, John Larroquette, Mat Hawawitz, Lon Zimmet, Lindsey Shockley, and Mona Garcea. The network series is produced by Rauch's After January Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

