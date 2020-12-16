Night Court Sequel Series in Session; John Larroquette Returning

Night Court co-star John Larroquette and The Big Bang Theory's Melissa Rauch are looking to bring the court back in session, teaming with NBC for a sequel series to the 1984-1992 sitcom. The new series finds Larroquette returning to his Emmy-winning role of Dan Fielding as well as producing, with Rauch set to executive produce the series for Warner Bros TV (but as of now, no plans to appear in the series). Written and executive produced by Dan Rubin (The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and based on Reinhold Weege's original series, the multi-camera Night Court will introduce viewers to unapologetic, optimistic judge Abby Stone, daughter of the late Harry Stone (the late Harry Anderson).

Abby follows in her father's footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics- most notably, former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding (Larroquette). Airing for eight and nine seasons, the series that followed the night shift of an NYC municipal court would go on to earn three Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy nominations. Melissa Rauch and Winston Rauch executive produce via their After January production company, based at Warner Bros. TV. After January produces in association with the original series studio Warner Bros.

The loss of Anderson in 2018 hit the cast hard, with Larroquette posting a heartfelt message when the news first broke, "Heartsick. He was wicked smart. He was wicked funny. He had a big laugh. He had a big heart. He delighted in legerdemain especially when he caused someone to scratch their head and proclaim; How the hell did you do that? And he could eat a hamster like no one I ever knew." One of the highlights of the original series was the on-screen chemistry between Anderson's Stone and Larroquette's Fielding.