Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: bane, harley quinn

Harley Quinn: Lorey Posts Audio Sneak Peek at Possible "Bane" Spinoff

Dean Lorey posted a "sneak peek" of the script for a potential Harley Quinn spinoff focusing on Bane, written by Lorey and Chris Marrs.

Article Summary Dean Lorey shared an audio sneak peek from a possible Harley Quinn Bane spinoff pilot co-written with Chris Marrs.

James Adomian returns as Bane in the clip, voicing the character’s first lines from the unreleased Harley Quinn script.

Lorey says the studio loved the Harley Quinn Bane spinoff pilot, raising hope the animated series could still happen.

The update follows Lorey’s earlier reveal of the Bane pilot script cover and his tease that more surprises were on the way.

If you're not checking out Dean Lorey's Instagram account, you really should be because he's dropping some really cool stuff over there. For example, Lorey was kind enough to treat us to a look at the title and script cover for the second-season opener of HBO Max and DC Studios' Creature Commandos Season 2. That brings us to last week, with Lorey sharing that he and Chris Marrs wrote a pilot script for a spinoff from Kaley Cuoco and Lake Bell-starring Harley Quinn that would focus on Bane (James Adomian).

"Anyone up for a BANE spin-off in the animated HARLEY QUINN universe? I love Bane! He's my favorite character. Chris Marrs and I wrote a pilot script a while back and (with all the humbleness and modesty I can muster) it's hilarious and the studio loved it. Maybe it will see the light of day sometime?" Lorey wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday, offering a look at the script cover and adding this interesting ten-ton tease: "Until then, I have a tiny treat coming your way soon to tide you over…"

Well, that "soon" would be this week, with Lorey offering an audio sneak peek and look at the script page from the potential spinoff where Bane speaks for the first time – with Adomian returning to voice the character. "Here's a little gift from Bane to you! The brilliant James Adomian (who voices Bane) kindly lent a hand (and a voice) to Bane's first words in the BANE pilot script I wrote with Chris Marrs," Lorey wrote in his post. "He's not animated (yet!) but I hope you like and join us in wishing the Harley Quinn BANE spinoff a life beyond this tiny taste! If (when?) we get a pickup to series, come here to get the details!"

Back in April, DC Studios co-CEO and writer/director James Gunn had some good things to say about how things were looking with the second season of Creature Commandos, and Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios' upcoming adaptation of writer Tom King and artist Mitch Gerads' comic book series, Mister Miracle. Following up on that, Lorey elaborated on Gunn's update, adding that "the scripts are nearly complete and we're making good progress on the animatics. The art looks incredible, and the voice cast is amazing!" The showrunner also teased that he might have "a starry little surprise" for us soon. Not long after, Lorey revealed S02E01: "Starry Night," the title of the second season opener. "I promised a "starry little surprise" so here you go, the title page of the first script. Creature Commandos season 2 is becoming something really special with the work of hugely talented creative folks who I'll spotlight over the next few weeks!", Lorey wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, which included a look at the cover to the script for the season opener:

Here's a look at Lorey's previous post, offering an update on how the second season was coming along (with huge amounts of appreciation going his way for spotlighting our coverage):

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!