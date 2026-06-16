Posted in: Games, Kabam, Mobile Games | Tagged: Shop Titans

EXCLUSIVE: Shop Titans Officially Celebrates Its 7th Anniversary

Kabam has officially kicked off a new celebration for Shop Titans' 7th Anniversary this week.

Article Summary Shop Titans 7th Anniversary runs through July 13, adding Fortunes Unearthed, special gear, giveaways, and a welcome package.

Tomb of Titans expands Tower of Titans with endless floors, rising difficulty, new chests, keys, and exclusive blueprints.

Lucky 7 events bring 777 rewards, a 28-day login calendar, updated core events, new cards, and a 1500-gem content pass.

Shop Titans anniversary bonuses also include Canada Day and July 4 giveaways, plus free rewards for new and active players.

Kabam has decided to celebrate the 7th Anniversary of Shop Titans with a number of new additions and special events to mark the occasion. Starting today and running until July 13, players will experience the new Fortunes Unearthed content added to the mix, complete with some special new gear, a welcome package, a new expansion, multiple "Lucky 7" events, a few giveaways, and more. We have all the details from the team for you below as the content has officially gone live!

Get Out The Coin Pouch For Shop Titans 7th Anniversary

Players can celebrate the milestone and be rewarded by playing through the game's month-long Lucky 7 special events, a new 'Tomb of Titans' feature expansion to the very popular Tower of Titans, an'Enter the Tomb' community event, a 'Tower of Titans #77" core event, a new addition to the Card Collection, the Anniversary content pass, Anniversary login calendar, and much more.

Tomb of Titans – Feature Expansion

Introducing a new extension to Tower of Titans, adding functionally endless floors with a quickly increasing difficulty curve

Players access the Tomb by completing Floor 30 of any Tower of Normal difficulty or higher

This rewards a "Tomb of Titans" Chest and Key periodically throughout the Tomb floors, including exclusive Tomb-themed Blueprints (4 available at release, expanding gradually over time)

Lucky 7 Events

Bonus Rewards: Slots guaranteed "777", bonus Piggy Banks, bonus Fortune Zones, bonus Fusion, bonus Quest rewards, and more

Slots guaranteed "777", bonus Piggy Banks, bonus Fortune Zones, bonus Fusion, bonus Quest rewards, and more Lucky Day-7 Logins: A bigger Login Calendar with huge rewards every 7 days

A bigger Login Calendar with huge rewards every 7 days Special Core Events: Updated Lost City of Gold, King's Caprice, and Dragon Invasion

Updated Lost City of Gold, King's Caprice, and Dragon Invasion Anniversary Login Calendar: Available for free! This is a 28-day calendar with 21 days of rewards, a major reward every 7th node, and all rewards using recycled content.

Available for free! This is a 28-day calendar with 21 days of rewards, a major reward every 7th node, and all rewards using recycled content. 7th Anniversary Special Offer: 6-panel offer through King Reinhold and Argon, including 4 new Blueprints and much more.

Card Collection – New Addition

The first addition to last year's Card Collection anniversary feature.

Anniversary Content Pass – 1500 Gems

To support both new and existing players during the 7th Anniversary, we'll run a Content Pass for the full four weeks of the release!

This will be supported by 7 unique Shop Titans-themed items, centered around the idea of "luck".

Timed Exclusive Content includes Lucky7ring, Lucky7staff, Lucky7roguearmor, Lucky7gacha, and more.

Additional Celebrations & Giveaways

21 New Hero Collection Cards: Now available through opening existing card packs

Now available through opening existing card packs Canada Day Giveaway (June 29 – July 2): Including Canayan Unifor, The Maple Chug, Maple Taffy Stand, Seeping Syrup, and Sticky Syrup

Including Canayan Unifor, The Maple Chug, Maple Taffy Stand, Seeping Syrup, and Sticky Syrup July 4 Giveaway (July 3-6): Including Presidential Outfit, Coiffe of Liberty, Light of Liberty, Patriotic Boots, and Pinwheels & Balloons

Lucky 7 Welcome Package

This Gift will appear automatically in the in-game Mail for all new players for a limited time. Contents to choose from include Customizations: Fortune's Coin, Lucky Horseshoe, Clover Look, Emperor Laurels, Musketeer Shirt, Decor: Jackpot, Foretelling Globe, Majestic Hallway, Hoard, and items: x25 Research Scrolls, x25 Ascension Shards, x10 Spin Tickets, x3 Mega Loot Bugles, or x3 Gold Compasses

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