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Booster Gold: David Jenkins Confirms Pilot Script Was Submitted

David Jenkins (Our Flag Means Death) announced on social media that they've submitted the pilot script for DC Studios' Booster Gold.

Article Summary Booster Gold gets a major DC Studios update as David Jenkins confirms he has officially submitted the pilot script.

Jenkins called the Booster Gold script one of his favorite pilots, signaling strong creative confidence in the series.

The update follows months of quiet on Booster Gold and Jenkins previously saying the project was still in the pipeline.

James Gunn also pushed back on cancellation rumors, confirming Booster Gold remains actively in development at DC.

Earlier this year, DC Studios co-CEO and writer/director James Gunn shut down reports that the announced Booster Gold series had been canceled or was in danger of cancellation (more on that below). While hearing that was a sigh of relief, Our Flag Means Death creator David Jenkins dropped some very good news on Monday over on BlueSky. "Just handed the Booster Gold pilot in. I love it. One of my favorite pilot scripts," Jenkins posted, including a blue heart and a gold heart.

Here's a screencap of Jenkins's post from earlier today, followed by a brief timeline from the past year:

Last summer, we learned that Jenkins was attached to write the pilot for Booster Gold. In addition, it was reported that plans were to have Jenkins serve as showrunner if the pilot was given a series order. For a long time after, things on the development side had gotten quiet – at least, publicly. In March, Jenkins responded on social media to reports that he had departed the project, posting, "As far as I know, it's still in the pipeline." When asked if Booster Gold was still in development, amid rumors that it and Paradise Lost had been canceled, Gunn made it clear in April that it was quite the opposite. "BG is in development. PL is in extreme development," Gunn offered in response.

Set before the birth of Diana (Wonder Woman) and located on the island of Themyscira, Gunn and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran said they saw Paradise Lost as a "Game of Thrones" -like take on Wonder Woman's origins ("It's really about the political intrigue behind a society of all women": Safran) when it was first announced at the beginning of 2023. Comic fans may recognize the title from Phil Jimenez & George Pérez's Paradise Island Lost comics series. "How did that come about? What's the origin of an island of all women? What are the beautiful truths and the ugly truths behind all of that? And what's the scheming like between the different power players in that society?" were Gunn's rhetorical questions when explaining the series' themes.

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