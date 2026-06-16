Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: star trek, strange new worlds

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Gets Season 4 Trailer, Key Art Release

Set to return on Thursday, July 23rd, check out the official trailer and poster for Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4.

Article Summary Paramount+ drops the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 trailer ahead of the series return on July 23rd.

The new preview promises hard-hitting action, emotional stakes, and a major Spock and Kirk tease at the end.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 will take the Enterprise crew into thrilling new adventures across space.

An earlier Season 4 teaser also hinted at a bizarre transporter accident with unexpected puppet-style consequences.

With Paramount+'s Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds set to beam down on Thursday, July 23rd, to kick off Season 4, the streaming service is checking in with an official trailer and key art poster for the show's return. You can check out the hard-hitting (and heart-hitting), action-packed preview above – and make sure to stick around for that ten-ton Spock (Peck)/Kirk (Paul Wesley) tease at the end.

And here's a look back at the image gallery, overview, sneak peeks, and more that have been released so far, with Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returning for its fourth season on July 23rd:

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Previews

"There might have been an unexpected and terrible transporter accident," teased executive producer Akiva Goldsman on the stage at Hall H during San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), after screening a Season 4 teaser previewing Mount's Pike as a puppet. "Which might have had some unexpected felt-like effects." Here's an early look at what's still to come:

In the upcoming fourth season, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise—led by Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount)—embarks on a series of thrilling and emotional adventures across the stars. As they journey to strange new worlds, they will battle inner demons and external threats, encounter colorful new characters, reunite with familiar faces, and confront terrifying aliens. Through it all, they strive to embrace a bright, hopeful future.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years that Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise, following Pike, Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) during the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. The streaming series also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga. The second season also featured the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and the new addition of Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia. Cillian O'Sullivan (In From The Cold) has been tapped for the recurring guest star role of Dr. Roger Korby, and Martin Quinn's Scotty has been upped to a series regular.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth

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