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Hexed: Time For Some Disney Witches In The New Official Teaser

Time for some Disney witches in the official teaser trailer, poster, and images from its next animated film, Hexed.

Article Summary Disney has unveiled the first official Hexed teaser trailer, offering a bigger look at its witch-filled animated adventure.

The Hexed teaser expands on CinemaCon footage, revealing more of Billie’s world, the magic of Hexe, and key story beats.

New Hexed cast additions include Tracey Ullman and Stephen Fry, joining Hailee Steinfeld and Rashida Jones.

Disney’s Hexed opens exclusively in theaters on November 25, 2026, from directors Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand.

Disney has released the first teaser trailer, poster, and images from its next animated feature film, Hexed. If there was an animated film that was crying out to high school me, it's this one, and the other goth and emo girlies are going to be right there with me. We love to see it. We got to see a scene from this film at CinemaCon back in April, but this is a lot more footage. We also see some of the world of witches, the scene we saw was the one with the talking book, and some of Billie's life. People are already making comments, thinking they have cracked the code on the story, like that makes them oh so clever, like Disney hasn't been following some specific story beats longer than any of us have been alive.

You figured out the Disney formula, you're just the smartest person in the room on the internet, have a cookie.

Hexed: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Welcome to Hexe, the world of witches. Disney's #Hexed is only in theaters on November 25, 2026.

Joining previously announced voice cast members Hailee Steinfeld and Rashida Jones are seven-time Emmy Award® winner Tracey Ullman (The Tracey Ullman Show, Tracey Takes On…, Bullets Over Broadway, Robin Hood: Men in Tights), who voices the enchanted feather quill pen Ms. Quill, and Stephen Fry (Gosford Park, Wilde, Jeeves and Wooster, V for Vendetta, The Hobbit trilogy) as the magical journal Elias Quire.

We are introduced to the impulsive and unconventional teenage girl Billie (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) and her cautious mother, Alice (voiced by Rashida Jones). When Billie accidentally unleashes secret magical abilities, she's hurtled out of suburbia and into a magical realm called Hexe, where she's greeted by Ms. Quill (voiced by Tracey Ullman) and Elias Quire (voiced by Stephen Fry). As Billie's spectacle-filled journey unfolds, she uncovers family mysteries that could change the magical world of witches forever.

Disney's Hexed is directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand, co-directed by Josie Trinidad, and produced by Roy Conli and Yvett Merino. The film opens exclusively in theaters on November 25, 2026.

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