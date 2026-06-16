Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Daniele Serra, Find Familiar Spirits, Gemma Amor, Jamaican Rum, Macabre Spirits, Saltspray

Macabre Spirits Reveals New Saltspray Jamaican Rum

Find Familiar Spirits revealed their latest haunting addition to the Macabre Spirits line with their new Saltspray Jamaican Rum

Article Summary Macabre Spirits expands with Saltspray, a 90-proof Jamaican rum launching June 23, 2026 via Find Familiar Spirits and Seelbach's.

Saltspray pairs Macabre Spirits rum with a new horror story by Bram Stoker-nominated writer Gemma Amor.

Sourced from Hampden Distillery, the Macabre Spirits rum offers honey, demerara, apple, tropical fruit, and funk.

Find Familiar Spirits says Saltspray brings the perfect Macabre Spirits mix of haunting storytelling and premium rum.

Find Familiar Spirits has revealed a new option for their horror-themed Macabre Spirits line, as the new Saltspray will arrive next week. This is a new 90-proof Jamaican Rum that has been given the haunted island take, which will be accompanied by an original horror story by Bram Stoker-nominated writer Gemma Amor, decorated out with bespoke cover art by Daniele Serra. We have more details about the spirit below, as it will be sold exclusively on their website and at Seelbach's on June 23, 2026.

Explore a New Side To Macabre Spirits With The New Saltspray Jamaican Rum

Saltspray continues the Macabre Spirits anthology with a brand-new horror story, stunning cover art, and a limited-edition super-premium spirit in a custom display-worthy black glass bottle. The exploration into the red-hot category of artisanal rum comes with a Bram Stoker and British Fantasy Award-nominee, Amor, who spun the tale that inspired the selection, but her vivid imagery was brought to life on the label and book cover by Italian illustrator Daniele Serra. A three-time British Fantasy Award winner for Best Artist and two-time World Fantasy Award finalist, Serra painted an original artwork that, like the story, merges beauty with terror and fear with fascination.

As for what comes inside the bottle, this delicious 90-proof rum starts out bright with a twinge of island spice followed by notes of honey, demerara, and warm apple on the nose, and ends with tropical fruit and just the right amount of funk. Sourced from Hampden Distillery in Jamaica, it's a perfect rum for cocktails (visit Find Familiar's website for recipe inspiration) or for sipping neat as you watch the surf tumble in England, Jamaica, California, or Florida, where Find Familiar Spirits is bottled and packaged.

"We've wanted to do a rum for a while," said co-founder Ware, "but we hadn't found the right story to inspire us. When Gemma pitched us the idea for Saltspray, we knew it was the perfect time to take the plunge. Inspired by the cliffs of her native England, Gemma has written a tale about hidden secrets that's creepy and monstrous but also intimate and all too human—just the way we like it."

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