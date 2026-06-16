Posted in: Games, Microsoft, Minecraft, Video Games | Tagged: minecraft, Mojang

Minecraft Officially Launches The Chaos Cubed Content Drop

Minecraft brings a bit more unpredictability to the game in its latest drop, as Chaos Cubed has been released onto the servers

Article Summary Minecraft: Chaos Cubed is now live, adding a new sulfur cave biome, sulfur springs, and more unpredictable survival challenges.

Meet the sulfur cube in Minecraft, a new mob that changes by absorbing blocks and unlocks bouncing, sliding, and explosive tricks.

Explore sulfur caves packed with sulfur, cinnabar, sulfur spikes, potent sulfur, and geysers that can reshape builds and traversal.

Minecraft Bedrock beta also adds Parties support on Xbox, PlayStation, and Windows PC for easier multiplayer adventures.

Xbox Game Studios and Mojang have launched the latest update for Minecraft today, as players can experience Chaos Cubed. This gets a little more creatively challenging as you'll now see sulfur cubes be added to the game, as well as a new deep cave that needs to be explored with who knows what down there. But that's okay because the resources will open up new options for you to play with. We have the dev note sbekow and a proper introduction on their website as the content is now live.

Delve Into Even More Unpredictability With Minecraft: Chaos Cubed

Venture into the all-new sulfur cave biome filled with bubbling sulfur pools, built with sulfur and cinnabar, and discover the sulfur cube's curious appetite for blocks! From bouncing and sliding to explosive surprises, this unpredictable mob unlocks exciting new ways to build, compete, and survive!

Sulfur Cubes: Sulfur cubes are a new mob with a curious appetite for… blocks! Found in sulfur caves, this curious mob transforms depending on which block it absorbs. Experiment and discover how to send sulfur cubes bouncing, sliding, and more!

Sulfur cubes are a new mob with a curious appetite for… blocks! Found in sulfur caves, this curious mob transforms depending on which block it absorbs. Experiment and discover how to send sulfur cubes bouncing, sliding, and more! Sulfur Springs: Found across the Overworld of Minecraft, you'll know if you've spotted a sulfur pool thanks to its sulfur and cinnabar blocks – and the noxious gas coming from it! But dig beneath these, and you'll discover a sulfur cave, filled with new blocks to mine and a new mob to meet!

Found across the Overworld of Minecraft, you'll know if you've spotted a sulfur pool thanks to its sulfur and cinnabar blocks – and the noxious gas coming from it! But dig beneath these, and you'll discover a sulfur cave, filled with new blocks to mine and a new mob to meet! Potent Sulfur: The new potent sulfur block is the reason why sulfur springs are so bubbly – and a bit nauseating. You can also create hot bubbling pools by placing potent sulfur beneath water! You'll soon spy bubble columns, as well as puffs of noxious gas. Build with caution, because noxious gas will trigger nausea in players and nearby mobs!

The new potent sulfur block is the reason why sulfur springs are so bubbly – and a bit nauseating. You can also create hot bubbling pools by placing potent sulfur beneath water! You'll soon spy bubble columns, as well as puffs of noxious gas. Build with caution, because noxious gas will trigger nausea in players and nearby mobs! Sulfur Caves: Discover this new cave type, with shallow pools of water and glowing lichen. Sulfur caves are filled with yellow blocks of sulfur, red blocks of cinnabar, sulfur spikes, and a curious mob called the sulfur cube!

New Block Sets: You'll find two new block sets in sulfur caves – cinnabar and sulfur! These new blocks allow you to add rich reds and yellows into your builds, and each comes with its own full block set. Cobble them, craft with them, turn them into stairs or bricks – the choice is yours!

You'll find two new block sets in sulfur caves – cinnabar and sulfur! These new blocks allow you to add rich reds and yellows into your builds, and each comes with its own full block set. Cobble them, craft with them, turn them into stairs or bricks – the choice is yours! Sulfur Spikes: Sulfur spikes grow on cinnabar and sulfur blocks, giving sulfur caves a distinctive look. Unlike pointed dripstone, stepping on sulfur spikes is harmless, but they can still fall and hurt you – it's just a pretty rare occurrence.

Sulfur spikes grow on cinnabar and sulfur blocks, giving sulfur caves a distinctive look. Unlike pointed dripstone, stepping on sulfur spikes is harmless, but they can still fall and hurt you – it's just a pretty rare occurrence. Geysers: Watch your step or you'll go flying! Geysers form when a magma block is generated or placed underneath a potent sulfur block that's submerged underneath 1 to 4 blocks of water. Use them for a vertical boost or a dramatic landscaping element!

Watch your step or you'll go flying! Geysers form when a magma block is generated or placed underneath a potent sulfur block that's submerged underneath 1 to 4 blocks of water. Use them for a vertical boost or a dramatic landscaping element! Special Block – TNT: Why would anyone feed a TNT block to a sulfur cube? To see what happens, of course! Try it out for yourself, ignite it, and enjoy (or deeply regret) the explosive results.

Why would anyone feed a TNT block to a sulfur cube? To see what happens, of course! Try it out for yourself, ignite it, and enjoy (or deeply regret) the explosive results. Parties for Bedrock (Beta): Playing with friends has never been easier! With the beta version of Parties for Bedrock Edition on Xbox, PlayStation, and Windows PC, you can easily invite up to 14 friends to your party, seamlessly switch between worlds and realms, and plan your adventures in your own Minecraft private chat!

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