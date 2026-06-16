Posted in: Apple, Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Severance

Severance: WWE's Danhausen Pitches Ben Stiller for a Season 3 Role

After the New York Knicks' big win, WWE star Danhausen is pitching actor/director and Knicks fan Ben Stiller for a Severance Season 3 role.

Article Summary WWE’s Danhausen pitched Ben Stiller for a Severance Season 3 role after connecting with Knicks fans online.

Danhausen joked his Severance outtie would cruise in a PT Cruiser, sharing the pitch directly on social media.

The WWE newcomer is gaining mainstream buzz fast, using ESPN exposure and Knicks hype to boost his profile.

Ben Stiller has not responded, and any Danhausen cameo in Severance Season 3 would probably depend on Dan Erickson.

The sky's the limit for Donavan Danhausen as he's become the toast of New York, at least in terms of the NBA end, because there are some curses even he can't break…like a certain MLB team in the Mets, but that's a story for another day. After "cursing" the Cleveland Cavaliers, the already-hot New York Knicks were already in the middle of a 13-game winning streak; they would ride into the NBA Finals as they defeated the San Antonio Spurs at San Antonio on June 13th to become World Champions 4 games to 1, thanks in large part to a dominant performance by all-star point guard Jalen Brunson, who was NBA Finals MVP. As one of WWE's newest talents, Danhausen has become the company's most popular in terms of paraphernalia, standing toe-to-toe with legends like Stone Cold Steve Austin and John Cena, which is more amazing considering he's wrestled the least of all the talent to reach that standing. It certainly doesn't hurt taking advantage of the company's media reach, which includes the likes of ESPN. After making the rounds with the who's who of celebrity Knicks fans like actor/director Ben Stiller, Danhausen, ever the self-promoter, pitched himself a guest spot on the critically-acclaimed Apple TV series Severance on social media.

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"Hello [BenStiller] can Danhausen star in Severance Season 3? Danhausen's outtie enjoys cruising around in his PT Cruiser," the wrestler wrote. Danhausen's been in an ongoing feud in SmackDown with The Miz and Kit Wilson, who's been going through some tough luck and coordinated pyrotechnics, resulting in opportunistic wins, because he cursed both of them. Stiller has not responded yet, no doubt still riding his euphoria from the Knicks' win. For those curious, Danhausen hasn't exactly made the transition to non-wrestling episodic TV drama since bursting into the wrestling scene in 2013, which includes stints on Ring of Honor and All Elite Wrestling before making his WWE debut in February 2026 at Elimination Chamber.

Severance follows the dual lives of office workers, who retain memories of their personal and work lives as employees of Lumon. Their original minds, or "outies," sign a contract to have their memories wiped before starting their shift, allowing their personalities to roam within the environment. Unfortunately, the programming has flaws and the mind, sometimes tries to fulfill the need to fulfill missing gaps and that's where the likes of Mark S (Adam Scott), Dylan G. (Zach Cherry), Helly R (Britt Lower), and Irving B. (John Turturro) step in, trying to piece together their lives together outside of Lumon before the company tries to shut down their efforts. Season two finds Mark S freeing Ms. Casey (Dichen Lachman), who's revealed to be his outie wife, Gemma. In a moment of truth, with Mark aware of both existences, he picks Helly R, who's actually Lumon mole Helena Egan, whom he fell in love with, and stays. While there's been no official announcement of release, production is active for Severance season three. Whether Danhausen joins the series in any capacity is up to creator Dan Erikson.

Hello @BenStiller can Danhausen star in Severance Season 3? Danhausens outtie enjoys cruising around in his PT Cruiser — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) June 14, 2026

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