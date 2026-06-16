Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: al ewing, Alan Patridge, steve coogan, Todd Nauck, usa today

Al Ewing Writes Weekly USA Today Spider-Man – Or Is It Alan Partridge?

Al Ewing writes and Todd Nauck draws the new weekly USA Today Spider-Man - or is it Alan Partridge?

Article Summary Al Ewing and Todd Nauck launch Spider-Man Today, a 47-week USA Today Play exclusive weekly vertical comic.

USA Today Play adds over 1,000 Marvel digital comics, with some Spider-Man Today chapters released free each week.

A Spider-Man Today line sparks Alan Partridge comparisons, with Al Ewing seemingly nodding to football catchphrase culture.

The Alan Partridge-style joke may fly past US readers, but Brits with a VPN can catch the reference and the comic.

Spider-Man Today is a new weekly ongoing comic book by Al Ewing and Todd Nauck, being created for subscribers to USA Today Play as a vertical webtoon-style comic book and will initially run for forty-seven weeks as Spider-Man teams up with heroes from across the Marvel Universe. USA Today subscribers will also gain access to a library of Marvel digital comics titles, with more than a thousand issues, including the likes of X-Men, Captain America, Black Panther, Fantastic Four, Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain Marvel, and whoever else had a movie out at the time they were created. And for non-subscribers, a number of issues will be made available for free every week.

"We're thrilled to expand the USA TODAY PLAY brand through this exciting collaboration with Marvel," said Dara Sanderson, Vice President and General Manager of USA TODAY PLAY. "We're continuing to broaden our offerings, and this project is a testament to that. By blending iconic storytelling with interactive experiences true to the USA TODAY PLAY ethos, we continue to create daily moments that provide users well-deserved breaks from everyday stressors."

"As digital comics continue to grow, we have the opportunity at Marvel to bring our comics to more fans across different platforms," said Jon-Michael Ennis, Director of Digital Publishing at Marvel. "We're excited to be working with USA TODAY to invite even more people to experience our comic book storytelling, whether they're brand new to comics or lifelong readers."

"Of course, USA Play Today is not available in the UK" said Bleeding Cool Head Writer Rich Johnston. "Even though the writer, Al Ewing, is a fellow Brit. More censorship from the Americans as usual," he continued whinging until he realised he could just use a VPN. "Ah, there we go", he said.

"Oh look, we even get an origin" he said. "But does any American reading USA Today Play not know it?"

But then Rich Johnston was confused by their use of the following language. "Hang on, is Al Ewing doing Alan Partridge in a New York-set Spider-Man comic? Even with the World Cup on right now, will the Americans get the football reference? Or is this just for Brits like me with a VPN?"

Because, yes, it is rather Alan Partridge, as played by Steve Coogan, who associated this phrase with footballers having scored a successful goal, for well, any achievement in life, no matter how… weird…

You are welcome, America. Shame Brits aren't welcome on USA Today Play…The first instalment of Spider-Man Today by Al Ewing and Todd Nauck is out today with new chapters out every Wednesday for New Comic Book Day.

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