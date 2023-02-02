Night Court Will Be Back in Session for Season 2 with NBC Green Light Series star & EP Melissa Rauch, co-star/EP John Larroquette & writer/EP Dan Rubin's Night Court will be returning to NBC for a second season.

Series star & EP Melissa Rauch, co-star/EP John Larroquette & writer/EP Dan Rubin's Night Court will be back in session for a second season, with NBC renewing the series sequel to Reinhold Weege's classic popular sitcom. "The verdict is in, and the 'new-boot' of Night Court is a hit! The series' razor-sharp humor makes the show a weekly must-watch," said Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO, Warner Bros. Television Group. "We're overjoyed that court will remain in session and return with new cases for season two. We're so grateful to our colleagues at NBC, to the richly talented creative team led by Melissa Rauch, Winston Rauch, Dan Rubin, and John Larroquette, and to the stellar ensemble cast." Standing as NBC's best comedy premiere since 2017's Will & Grace, the series has reached an audience of 25.7 million in delayed viewing since it first premiered back on January 17th.

Welcome to NBC's Night Court…

The eternally optimistic Abby Stone (Rauch) follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

Abby always sees the best in people, and her passion for justice is undeniable. In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and reign in its colorful crew of oddballs, she enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (Larroquette) to serve as the court's public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job – defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.

They both must contend with Olivia (India de Beaufort), the court's officious assistant district attorney. Driven and ambitious, she views the night court as a stepping stone on her way to bigger things. Neil (Kapil Talwalkar) is the court's neurotic clerk who loved that his job came with low expectations. That is until a new idealistic judge showed up looking to push him out of his comfort zone.

Rounding out the staff is Donna "Gurgs" Gurganos (Lacretta), the night court's sharp-witted bailiff. Gurgs takes her job very seriously and is fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. Nikolai (Dimiter Marinov) is the court's maintenance man. A staple character within the building, Nikolai pops up in the day-to-day lives of the crew. He's a mystery to everyone around the courthouse (and he likes it that way). The season's guest stars include Melissa Villaseñor, Faith Ford, Pete Holmes, Kurt Fuller, Stephanie Weir, Lyric Lewis, Johnny Weir, and Tara Lipinski.

Season 1 Episode 5 "Justice Buddies": Gurgs's tween nephew and some of his fellow students visit the court for a school project. Things get out of hand for Abby, Dan, and the night court team when the kids reveal their true motive is to grind the wheels of justice to a halt.

Season 1 Episode 6 "Blood Moon Binga": A blood moon brings out some of the weirdest cases New York City has to offer, along with a surprise visitor: Abby's mom (guest star Faith Ford), who is carrying some long-kept secrets. Gurgs suspects Dan knows more than he's letting on, while Olivia and Neil stumble on the truth.

Season 1 Episode 7 "Marathon-thon-thon-thon-thon": When Abby's fiancé, Rand (guest star Pete Holmes), learns she is struggling to connect with Olivia, he encourages Abby to embrace a side of herself she rarely shows. Dan and Gurgs team up to save his favorite thing in the courthouse: a bench.

Rauch and Winston Rauch executive produce via After January production company (based at Warner Bros. TV) alongside Rubin- with Larroquette set to produce. After January produces in association with the original series studio, Warner Bros.