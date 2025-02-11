Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: melissa rauch, Night Court

Night Court: Your Season 3 Ep. 9 "Ab-ventures in Babysitting" Preview

Along with our preview of NBC's Night Court S03E09: "Ab-ventures in Babysitting," Melissa Rauch interviews Jessica St. Clair and Nico Santos.

Welcome back to our weekly preview of NBC's Night Court as we take a look at what's ahead with tonight's episode – Season 3 Episode 9: "Ab-ventures in Babysitting." An old friend (Jessica St. Clair) leaves Abby (Melissa Rauch) with a very unexpected "present" while the rest of the court tries to shut down an influencer's (Nico Santos) plans. With that in mind, we have a look at the official overview, image gallery, and episode trailer waiting for you below. In addition, we have a look at Rauch's Instagram Live interviews with guest stars St. Clair and Santos, respectively, covering a wide range of topics, and Rauch's behind-the-scenes looks at filming:

Night Court Season 3 Episode 9: "Ab-ventures in Babysitting" Preview

Night Court Season 3 Episode 9: "Ab-ventures in Babysitting" – An old friend returns and leaves Abby (Melissa Rauch) saddled with taking care of a baby during court; the gang tries to stop an influencer from publicly embarrassing the courthouse. Directed by Anthony Rich, here's a preview of tonight's episode:

A Look at Season 3…

Eternally optimistic Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and reign in its colorful crew of oddballs, Abby enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) to serve as the court's public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job – defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.

They both must contend with Julianne Walters (Wendie Malick), a reformed convict and former love interest of Dan, who is the new prosecutor. A sophisticated, savvy woman and accomplished attorney who also knows how to make a shank out of a spoon, she'll keep everyone in the courthouse on their toes. Donna "Gurgs" Gurganous (Lacretta) is the night court's sharp-witted bailiff. Gurgs takes her job very seriously and is fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. Wyatt Shaw (Nyambi Nyambi) is the court's clerk. He's a jack of all trades and a devoted single dad trying to make it all work as a law student at the same time.

From executive producer and writer Dan Rubin (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), NBC's Night Court is also executive-produced by Melissa Rauch, Winston Rauch, John Larroquette, Mat Hawawitz, Lon Zimmet, Lindsey Shockley, and Mona Garcea. The network series is produced by Rauch's After January Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!