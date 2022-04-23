Night Sky Trailer Previews Amazon's Sissy Spacek, J.K. Simmons Series

Prime Video's Night Sky has unveiled an official trailer and more key art showcasing the upcoming science fiction drama series set to begin streaming on May 20th, 2022. Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons play a couple hiding a big part of their lives right in their backyard until something comes to their world and changes everything.

Prime Video teases yet another hotly anticipated new series with the release of the official trailer for Night Sky, the upcoming science fiction drama from Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, starring Academy Award® winners Spacek (The Old Man and The Gun) and Simmons (Being the Ricardos), Chai Hansen (The Newsreader), Kiah McKirnan (Mare of Easttown), Julieta Zylberberg (The Invisible Look), Rocío Hernández (La caída) and Adam Bartley (Longmire).

Spanning space and time, Night Sky follows Irene (Spacek) and Franklin York (Simmons), a couple who, years ago, discovered a chamber buried in their backyard which inexplicably leads to a strange, deserted planet. They've carefully guarded their secret ever since, but when an enigmatic young man enters their lives, the Yorks' quiet existence is quickly upended…and the mystifying chamber they thought they knew so well turns out to be much more than they could ever have imagined.

Night Sky is a co-production of Amazon Studios and Legendary Television (Carnival Row, Paper Girls) and is created and co-executive produced by Holden Miller, with Daniel C. Connolly serving as showrunner and executive producer.

Mosaic's Jimmy Miller and Sam Hansen serve as executive producers, along with Emmy- and BAFTA Award-winner Philip Martin (The Crown). The first season of Night Sky will premiere all eight episodes exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on Friday, May 20.