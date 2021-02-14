No Surrender Results – Who Won the Six-Woman Tag Match?

Greetings, comrades! El Presidente returns for the final time tonight in the rotation for live coverage of Impact No Surrender. For those of you who haven't been following along, your El Presidente has been rotating matches with Chad McMahon and Jude Terror, and it has been revealed that Chad's wife, Keighleyanne, is not home tonight. Keighleyanne has been texting with a man named Gary and it has been driving Chad crazy for months. And now, we are on the verge of discovering whether Chad's wife is cheating on him on this, Valentine's Day weekend, comrades. And also we are talking about wrestling. Haw haw haw haw!

Emanating from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, No Surrender is the second Impact Plus special of 2021 and features a lineup headlined by an Impact Championship match between champion Rich Swann and Tommy Dreamer. In a crossover with AEW, Impact Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers take on AEW stars Private Party and the team of Chris Sabin and James Storm. TJP faces Rohit Raju for the X-Division Championship. Hernandez and Brian Myers team up to take on Eddie Edwards and Matt Cardona. Daivari, Suicide, Willie Mack, Ace Austin, Trey Miguel, Chris Bey, Josh Alexander, and Blake Christian compete in a Triple Threat Revolver match. Fire N Flava defend the Knockouts Tag Team Championships against Havok and Nevaeh. (The Former Cody) Deaner faces his cousin Jake Something. Deonna Purrazzo, Kimber Lee, and Susan team up against Jordynne Grace, Jazz, and ODB. And Tenille Dashwood joins XXXL to take on Decay.

Impact No Surrender Results Part 7

Tommy Dreamer cuts a promo. When he was ten, his dad took him to his first wrestling match. When he was 17, he took his girlfriend to one. Dreamer is in tears by this point. he asks Gia Miller how old she is. "I'm 22." "When I was 22, I was getting caned by The Sandman." Dreamer talks about how fast time goes by and how he knows he doesn't have that much time left but he wants to give the fans one last Tommy Dreamer moment. Great promos tonight by both Rich Swann and Tommy Dreamer, comrades.

Jordynne Grace, Jazz, and ODB vs. Kimber Lee and Deonna Purrazzo

With Jazz and now ODB, Impact has added some legend power to its already stacked Knockouts division, comrades. And Jazz and ODB can both still go, especially in a format like this six-woman tag. It's not breaking any new ground, but the match is solid, gives a much-needed victory to Jazz, and generally makes everyone look good. Jazz makes Susan tap out with the STF.

Winners: Jordynne Grace, Jazz, and ODB

El Presidente's Rating: ☭☭½

