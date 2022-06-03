Obi-Wan Kenobi: Zach Braff Posts BTS Pic; Donald Faison: "I Love This"

If anyone follows the Scrubs rewatch podcast Fake Doctors, Real Friends, co-host Donald Faison is quite fond of Star Wars and has even been involved in a few voiceover roles in the themed Robot Chicken projects and animated shows The Clone Wars and Resistance on Disney+. He still longs for his live-action debut in the franchise, but his best friend, Scrubs co-star & podcast co-host Zach Braff got that opportunity on the Disney+ live-action series Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi as Freck, an Imperial-aligned transport driver. The actor posted on Instagram a behind-the-scenes picture with the caption, "Obi-Wan Kenobi: Episode 3 is a good one I hear. 😇"

Zach Braff in Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi

In "Part III", Freck gives a ride to Ben (Ewan McGregor) and Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair) who are on the run from the Empire. To gain passage, they convince him that they're a father and daughter looking to go back home. After taking them to an imperial checkpoint, Fleck picks up a band of stormtroopers who are suspicious of the duo asking them probing questions. Near flustered, Obi-Wan nearly breaks their cover calling Leia by her real name. At their next checkpoint, the cover is officially blown as Ben does his best to take out the group including knocking out Freck before getting overwhelmed by reinforcements. Saving the two is Tala (Indira Varma), who was in disguise as an imperial officer. In case anyone's curious, Faison was naturally supportive of his best friend writing, "❤️ I love this!!" (as you'll see by his comment in the Instagram post below). We still have three episodes to go and other live-action TV shows to see if we'll see him live his Star Wars dream. Obi-Wan streams Wednesdays on Disney+.