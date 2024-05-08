Posted in: Movies, TV | Tagged: Jeannie Epper, Lindsay Wagner, lynda carter, The Bionic Woman, tribute, wonder woman

Jeannie Epper: Carter, Wagner & More Honor Legendary Stunt Woman

Lynda Carter (Wonder Woman), Lindsay Wagner (The Bionic Woman), and others honored the late pioneering stuntwoman Jeannie Epper.

It doesn't take films like The Fall Guy (2024) or Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019) to know the invaluable nature of stunt performers, especially when it came to the pioneering work of Jeannie Epper, one of the founding members of the Stuntwomen's Association of Motion Pictures, established in 1968. With over 150 credits to her name, Epper made her debut in the Warner Bros Western Cheyenne Autumn in 1964. Some of her earliest works were critically acclaimed and box office hits, including Hello, Dolly! (1969), The Poseidon Adventure (1972), Soylent Green (1973), Blazing Saddles (1974), Earthquake (1974), The Towering Inferno (1974). On the TV side, she's doubled for Lynda Carter on Wonder Woman and Lindsay Wagner on The Bionic Woman. Sadly, much of her early work went uncredited, including the aforementioned ABC shows. With Epper's passing on May 5th at the age of 83, Carter and Wagner, among others, took to social media to pay tribute.

Lynda Carter and Lindsay Wagner on Stuntwoman Jeannie Epper

"I have a lot to say about Jeannie Epper. Most of all, I loved her. I always felt that we understood and appreciated one another. After all, it was the 70s. We were united in the way that women had to be in order to thrive in a man's world through mutual respect, intellect, and collaboration. Jeannie was a vanguard who paved the way for all other stuntwomen who came after. Just as Diana was Wonder Woman, Jeannie Epper was also a Wonder Woman. She is so beautiful to me. Jeannie, I will miss you," Carter wrote with a behind-the-scenes photo of her lifting Carter with both in costume.

"I was saddened to learn of Jeanie Epper's passing," Wagner wrote. " Jeanie was the first stunt person to double me which was on the Rockford Files. I really enjoyed working with her. She was very talented and accomplished, kind and helpful. My condolences to her family, friends, and fans. -L🌷"

Epper had memorable performances throughout her career including 20th Century Studios' Romancing the Stone (1984) and Minority Report (2002), Paramount'sKill Bill Vol. 2 (2004), and Screen Gems' Quarantine (2008), remaining active across seven decades. Others from across the entertainment industry paid tribute.

All hail Jeannie Epper. Stuntwomen are awesome. Stuntmen are awesome. She was a badass. The stunt community are the unsung heroes. Give them Oscars. Thanks for being such an inspiration, Jeannie. RIP warrior. https://t.co/jb9MoqenBB — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) May 6, 2024 Show Full Tweet

The greatest example of Jeannie Epper's work, in my opinion, has to be ROMANCING THE STONE (1984), when she doubled Kathleen Turner in an exhausting mudslide sequence and a heart-stopping vine swing across a jungle chasm. 2/5#TCMHQ pic.twitter.com/iuf9FUxUj0 — Scott McGee (@JScottMcGee) May 6, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Her name was Jeannie Epper. From a dynasty of stunt performers, Jeannie not only upheld the family name, she solidified the idea that when a female star needed a stunt double, its gotta be a stuntwoman, and not a stuntman wigged to look like a woman. 1/5#TCMHQ pic.twitter.com/uqYP1W0obN — Scott McGee (@JScottMcGee) May 6, 2024 Show Full Tweet

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jeannie Epper, long regarded as the greatest stuntwoman of all time. Peerless and fearless, Jeannie created a lasting legacy, paving the way for all stuntwomen who followed. SAG-AFTRA member since 1959. #RIPhttps://t.co/G1k1ZrPGsM — SAG-AFTRA NEWS (@sagaftranews) May 6, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Rest in wonder, Jeannie Epper.

This glass-breaking, bone-breaking stuntwoman inspired and mentored so many women, and changed the industry for the better. 1/ https://t.co/MV9EJ1eJyb — susanlambert (@SusanLambert) May 6, 2024 Show Full Tweet

