Pretty Little Liars: Sasha Pieterse on PLL Legacy, Favorite Episode

Sasha Pieterse (The Image of You) reflects on the legacy of Pretty Little Liars, growing up on the show, her favorite PLL episode, and more.

Article Summary Sasha Pieterse discusses growing up on the set of Pretty Little Liars.

She reflects on her favorite episode "Shadow Play" and its unique filming style.

Pieterse touches on the show's impact and the experience of global fan connection.

The spinoff series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin gears up for "Summer School" this month.

Sasha Pieterse has come a long way in her career as a child star, but building the bulk of it on prime-time television since her debut on the WB's Family Affair. She's landed roles in some of the biggest franchises across film and TV, including Stargate SG-1, CSI: Miami, Heroes, Medium, X-Men, and Hawaii Five-0. While promoting her thriller in Paramount Republic Pictures' The Image of You, Pieterse spoke with Bleeding Cool about her time growing up on the teen drama/mystery series Pretty Little Liars. Based on the works by Sara Shephard, the series follows a group of former best friends Aria (Lucy Hale), Emily (Shay Mitchell), Hanna (Ashley Benson), and Spencer (Troian Bellisario) who reunite one year after the disappearance of their clique leader, Alison (Pieterse), and begin receiving threatening messages from a mysterious person who identifies themself as "A" and is aware of the mistakes, lies and secrets they have collected before and after their clique fell apart.

Sasha Pieterse on Growing Up "Pretty Little Liars" & Favorite Episode

Pieterse appeared in 158 of the 160 episodes of the I. Marlene King series during its seven-season run on Freeform from 2010-2017 and reprised the role on the spinoff The Perfectionists in 2019. When it came to the series, the actress recalled coming into her own, "That process was incredible. I grew up on screen – and I did the pilot when I was 12. I did the first season when I was 13, and so every major milestone I had on 'Pretty Little Liars', and we were so lucky. We had such an incredible crew and cast that became a family. When you spend that much time together, it's a variable, I suppose, but we meshed so well, and there was just a ton of love. I did a lot of crazy things on that show."

The actress broke down the various scenarios Alison found herself in. "I was buried alive, I was dead, and then I was…we did so many twisted things, but one of my favorite episodes, at least, was our noir episode [season four's "Shadow Play"] because we shot it in black and white. Everything was original from that period, thanks to Warner Bros. Being on that lot was so iconic. It's filled with so much history. I enjoyed all of it, even the night shoots, we call them 'fraternities,' because we would be there until Saturday morning and it's such a cool thing to be part of a show that people love. It's so rewarding. Since we were able to connect with people all over the world, it's an honor because a lot of people don't get to have that experience as an actor."

The Max spinoff prequel Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, which features a new cast (along with some very interesting nods to the original series & more) from creators Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring, has a second season kicking off this month – with the subtitle, "Summer School." Pretty Little Liars is available to stream on Max and Hulu. The Image of You, which also stars Parker Young, Mira Sorvino, and Nestor Carbonell, is available in select theaters and on digital on May 10th.

