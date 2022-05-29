Obi-Wan: Ewan McGregor on Preparing for "Star Wars" Universe Return

By now, you've witnessed the glory that is Disney+ and Lucasfilm's first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, starring Ewan McGregor as the titular Jedi Knight. The "Star Wars" limited series, also featuring Hayden Christensen returning as Darth Vader, is set 10 years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Kenobi (McGregor) faced his greatest defeat: the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker (Christensen) turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. Recently McGregor spoke about his return to the venerable Jedi Master for the first time since Revenge of the Sith, working with Christensen again & the reaction they've received, and what it's like being back in the "Star Wars" universe again.

What Working with Christensen Again Was Like: "We just were so close when we met the first — we made Episode II and III together in Australia. We were both away from home and we had so much time training for the fights together and being on set together. Because we were so far from home, we spent a lot of time outside of work together as well. And so, we were close. Over the years we had slightly lost touch. I hadn't seen Hayden for years so, when I saw him again and was able to talk about this project with him, it was very, very exciting. When we were acting together, it was really like some sort of time warp. Looking across at him on set was like the last 17 years didn't happen at all, you know. It was really peculiar.

On Revisiting the "Star Wars" Universe Ahead of His Return After So Many Years: "It means a lot, actually. One of the difficult things about being in the prequels was that when they came out, they were not… it didn't seem well received because there was no social media. There was no sort of direct avenue to the fans at the time. Also, the fans were kids. We made those films for [kids] When the first film came out, "A New Hope," I must have… I was born in '71, so I think I was six or seven when it came out. I'll never forget that feeling and how my relationship with "Star Wars," all those original first three films. That's one of the crazy things about being in "Star Wars" now at all is that I'm in it, having been that little kid. Once those kids who were my age, when the prequels came out, grew up a bit and I was able to meet them I started hearing that people really liked them. They couldn't understand why I thought that they weren't liked when they came out. It meant a lot to me. I'm sure it's one of the reasons why I wanted to do this again was because of that. The "Star Wars" fans are amazingly passionate and they're probably some of the strongest fans in the world, for anything. To be able to give them something like this. To make a series, the "Obi-Wan" series, which it seems that there's been a hunger for some long time. To be able to give that to them now is really exciting.

Obi-Wan Kenobi premiered this past Friday on Disney +. Directed by Deborah Chow, the series stars Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, Maya Erskine, and Grant Feely. Legendary composer and "Star Wars" franchise Hall-of-Famer John Williams is set to compose the theme for the series.