Obi-Wan: McGregor Defends Moses Ingram, Calls Out Fake Star Wars Fans

After Obi-Wan Kenobi star Moses Ingram (who plays Inquisitor badass Reva Sevander aka Third Sister) took to Instagram Stories to go public with examples of the anger & hate sent her way from supposed "Star Wars fans" who can't deal with anyone who doesn't fit their racist, narrow-minded vision of the franchise, folks from every corner of geek pop culture universe took to social media to voice their support. We even had Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star Anson Mount making this pledge to Ingram: "We, the Trek Family, have her back." Now, Obi-Wan Kenobi star & executive producer Ewan McGregor is also stepping up, sharing a video thanking viewers for their support before addressing the racist attacks Ingram's had to deal with.

Having seen some of what was sent to Ingram, McGregor said it "broke my heart" and "sickened me to my stomach," before calling Ingram's performance "absolutely amazing" and essential to the series. "We stand with Moses. We love Moses. And if you're sending her bullying messages, you're no 'Star Wars' fan in my mind. There is no place for racism in this world. And I totally stand with Moses." Here's a look at McGregor's video:

Here's a screencap from Ingram's Instagram Stories on Tuesday offering just one example of what Ingram has had to endure for no other reason than she doesn't fit the pathetic views of impotent gatekeepers desperate to feel relevant. To be clear, this one's "tame" (for lack of a better phrase) compared to the other examples that Ingram shared, which included the N-word, threats, and more:

And here's a look at what Lucasfilm & Disney had to say in support of the star after Ingram's posts went live: "There are more than 20 million sentient species in the Star Wars galaxy, don't choose to be a racist. We are proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the 'Star Wars' family and excited for Reva's story to unfold. If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist." Here's a look at the post:

Joining McGregor, Christensen & Ingram, are Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, Maya Erskine, and Grant Feely. The series taking place 10 years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat: the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker (Christensen) turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. Director Deborah Chow moves from directing episodes of The Mandalorian to directing the entire run of the series with directorial "geek cred" that also includes American Gods, Better Call Saul, Lost in Space, Jessica Jones, Reign, and Mr. Robot. In April 2020, Joby Harold (Army of the Dead) was tapped to replace Hossein Amini (Drive) after reports surfaced that Kennedy was dissatisfied with Amini's scripts. Legendary composer and "Star Wars" franchise Hall-of-Famer John Williams is set to compose the theme for the series.