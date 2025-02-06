Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: max, Oh My God…Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances

Oh My God… Yes! Trailer: New Adult Swim Series Set for March Debut

Check out the official trailer and image gallery for Adele "Supreme" Williams' Oh My God…Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances.

We're all about putting the word out when it comes to a new Adult Swim project – and that's exactly what we have to share with you today! The animated series has been on our radar for a while, but now Cartoon Network's ever-expanding late-night programming block has made it official. Emmy-nominated series creator, writer, and executive producer Adele "Supreme" Williams' (My Dad the Bounty Hunter) and executive producer Dominique Braud's (The Simpsons) Oh My God…Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances will premiere on Sunday, March 9th, at 12:15 am PT/ET.

The quarter-hour adult animated comedy follows three women – Sunny, Tulip, and Ladi – who live in the not-so-distant future of South Central LA. and navigate womanhood in an unpredictable, tech-driven world. "The series is ripe with unconventional characters, and the geography of the world honors that of the South Central I grew up in but with a sci-fi twist," shared Williams. "The scenarios our characters wind up in are pretty absurd, but within the absurdity is a smart, bold exploration of – and commentary on – the human condition." Check out the official trailer above – and here's a look at the image gallery released:

Adult Swim's Oh My God…Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances will debut with two back-to-back episodes, followed by one new episode every Sunday. New episodes will also stream on Mondays on Max. Oh My God…Yes! A Series of Relatable Circumstances is produced for Adult Swim by Six Point Harness.

