Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: one piece

One Piece Creator Shares Special Message to Help Launch Season 2

One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda had a special message to share with fans to help launch the second season of the hit Netflix streaming series.

Article Summary One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda shares a heartfelt message for the launch of Netflix's Season 2.

Luffy and the Straw Hats embark on dangerous adventures in the Grand Line in the new season.

Season 2 introduces powerful new villains and strange islands for epic One Piece action.

Global voice cast for Chopper is revealed, highlighting the series' worldwide appeal.

With the second season of the hit streaming series having officially set sail as of earlier today, we're going to be hearing a whole lot about Netflix's Iñaki Godoy (Monkey D. Luffy), Mackenyu Arata (Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero Gibson (Usopp), and Taz Skylar (Sanji)-starring One Piece: Into the Grand Line over the next week or so. But there's no better way to kick off the festivities than with a special message from the one person who made this all possible Eiichiro Oda, creator of One Piece. Here's a look at the message he shared when the second season went live on the streamer:

When the streaming series returns for its second season, our crew will take on fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet. Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line—a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm searching for the world's greatest treasure, they'll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.

Netflix's One Piece Season 1 starred Iñaki Godoy (Who Killed Sara?) as Monkey D. Luffy, Peter Gadiot (Yellowjackets) as Shanks, Mackenyu (Ruroni Kenshin: Final Chapter) as Rornoa Zoro, Emily Rudd (Fear Street) as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson (All Rise) as Usopp, Taz Skylar (Boiling Point) as Sanji, Morgan Davies (The Evil Dead) as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (The Sex Lives of College Girls) as Alvida, Aidan Scott (Action Point) as Helmeppo, Jeff Ward (Hacks) as Buggy, McKinley Belcher III (Ozark) as Arlong, Vincent Regan (Troy) as Garp, Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan, Celeste Loots as Kaya, Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore, Craig Fairbrass as Chef Zeff, Steven Ward as Mihawk, and Chioma Umeala as Nojiko.

Joining the second season are Brendan Sean Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Clive Russell as Crocus, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton, Werner Coetser as Dorry, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra, Charithra Chandran (Bridgerton, Alex Rider) as Miss Wednesday, Joe Manganiello (True Blood) as Mr. 0, Lera Abova (Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin) as Miss All Sunday, Sophia Anne Caruso (Beetlejuice) as Miss Goldenweek, Mark Penwill (Catch Me a Killer) as Chess, Anton David Jeftha (Legacy) as K.M., Rigo Sanchez (Outerbanks) as Dragon, Yonda Thomas (Redemption) as Igaram, and James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry) as Ipponmatsu.

Here's a look at the global voice cast bringing Chopper to life around the world:

From Japan, Ikue Otani – Tony Tony Chopper, One Piece anime

From the Philippines, Mitchiko Tiongson – voice of Kurapika, Hunter x Hunter

From France, Meaghan Dendraël

From Germany, Martin Halm

From Italy, Valentina Favazza

From Korea, Okjoo Jeong

From Malaysia, Adibah Hakimah Abdul Kahar

From Brazil, Agatha Paulita

From Mexico, Nallely Solís

From Spain, Elena Jiménez

From Thailand, Pimpida Pitaksonggram

From Czech Republic, Malvína Pachlová

From India – Tamil, Mageshwari Dhanashekar

From India – Telugu, Besta Varada Honeyritha

From India – Hindi/Hindi Latin, Swapnil Kumari

From Taiwan (Mandarin), 詹雅菁Zhan Ya Jing

Tony winner Cole Escola (Oh Mary!, At Home with Amy Sedaris) has joined the Season 3 cast in the series regular role of fan-favorite Bon Clay (aka Bentham, aka Mr. 2 Bon Kurei), while Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai, Blue Beetle) has been tapped for the role of Portgas D. Ace ("Ace"). Awdo Awdo (Under Siege) has been cast as Mr. 1, while Daisy Head (Shadow and Bone) has been tapped to play Miss Doublefinger. Chandran (Miss Wednesday), Hoover (Chopper), Manganiello (Mr. 0), Abova (Miss All Sunday), and Ramamurthy (Nefartari Cobra) are set to return for Season 3, with Hoover, Manganiello, Abova, and Ramamurthy upped to series regulars.

Matt Owens and Joe Tracz will serve as writers, co-showrunners, and executive producers for the second season, with Tracz and Ian Stokes serving as writers, co-showrunners, and executive producers for the third season. The series' executive producers also include One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda, Marty Adelstein, and Becky Clements through Tomorrow Studios; Tetsu Fujimura, Chris Symes, Christoph Schrewe, and Steven Maeda. The live-action series was created in partnership with Shueisha and produced by Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partner) and Netflix.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!