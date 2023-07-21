Posted in: Anime, Netflix, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: anime, netflix, one piece, preview, trailer

One Piece Day Sails On with Netflix Series Trailer, Preview Images

Here's the official trailer for Netflix, Tomorrow Studios & publisher Shueisha's live-action series take on author Eiichiro Oda's One Piece.

The last time we checked in on how things were going with Netflix, Tomorrow Studios (Netflix's Cowboy Bebop, TNT's Snowpiercer) & publisher Shueisha's live-action series take on author Eiichiro Oda's manga One Piece, we had a chance to check out Monkey D. Luffy's real-life counterpart Iñaki Godoy meeting Mayumi Tanaka, the original anime voice of Luffy, for the first time. And that's where we learned that Tanaka was joining the rest of the original Japanese voice actors (including Kazuya Nakai as Roronoa Zoro, Akemi Okamura as Nami, Kappei Yamaguchi as Usopp, and Hiroaki Hirata as Sanji) to officially dub the live-action series. But now, in honor of the day back in 1997 when the phenomenon began, Netflix has released an official trailer and new preview images to celebrate "One Piece Day."

Here's a look at the official trailer for Netflix's One Piece, with the streaming series adaptation setting sail on August 31st – and following that, we have a look back at the previously-released teaser trailer and additional information on the streaming series adaptation:

Netflix's Live-Action "One Piece": What You Need to Know

Netflix's One Piece stars Iñaki Godoy (Who Killed Sara?) as Monkey D. Luffy, Peter Gadiot (Yellowjackets) as Shanks, Mackenyu (Ruroni Kenshin: Final Chapter) as Rornoa Zoro, Emily Rudd (Fear Street) as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson (All Rise) as Usopp, Taz Skylar (Boiling Point) as Sanji, Morgan Davies (The Evil Dead) as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (The Sex Lives of College Girls) as Alvida, Aidan Scott (Action Point) as Helmeppo, Jeff Ward (Hacks) as Buggy, McKinley Belcher III (Ozark) as Arlong, Vincent Regan (Troy) as Garp, Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan, Celeste Loots as Kaya, Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore, Craig Fairbrass as Chef Zeff, Steven Ward as Mihawk, and Chioma Umeala as Nojiko. Now here's a look back at the behind-the-scenes featurette showcasing just how massive of production the live-action series take on One Piece has become (including some amazing looking examples of how the concept art is coming to life):

The streamer's 8-episode series highlights the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew as they explore a fantastical world of endless oceans and exotic islands in search of the world's ultimate treasure known as "One Piece" to become the next Pirate King. Steven Maeda (Lost, The X-Files) serves as writer, showrunner & executive producer, with Matt Owens (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Marvel's Luke Cage) also writing as well as producing. Oda serves as an executive producer alongside Tomorrow Studios' Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements (with Netflix and Tomorrow Studios co-producing).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!