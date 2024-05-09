Posted in: Preview, SYFY, TV | Tagged: image comics, mike norton, preview, revival, syfy, tim seeley

Revival: SYFY Adapting Tim Seeley, Mike Norton Image Comics Series

On Thursday, SYFY announced that it plans to adapt writer Tim Seeley and artist Mike Norton's Image Comics comic book series Revival.

If you're a fan of SYFY's original series, then the network had a lot of good news to share with you earlier today. First up, fans can look forward to the second seasons of Reginald the Vampire & The Ark and the third season of SurrealEstate. But it wasn't all about returning series – with SYFY also announcing an adaptation of the Image Comics series Revival. Created by writer Tim Seeley and artist Mike Norton and running for 47 issues from 2012-2017, the live-action adaptation centers on a miraculous day in rural Wisconsin when the recently deceased suddenly rise from their graves. But this isn't a zombie story – because those that were "revived" have returned, appearing and acting as if nothing ever happened. When local Officer and single mother Dana Cypress is unexpectedly thrown into the center of a brutal murder mystery of her own, she's left to make sense of the chaos amidst a town gripped by fear and confusion where everyone – alive or undead – is a suspect. Produced by Blue Ice Pictures, the upcoming SYFY series is executive-produced by Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron, Samantha Levine, Daniel March, Luke Boyce, and Aaron Koontz.

"I grew up in a rural area outside of Wausau, and I live in Chicago. I think there's something about living in rural areas that separates us from other people in a way that cities don't, for all the good and the bad that entails," Seeley shared in a 2016 interview with Women Write About Comics, explaining the role that Wausau, Wisconsin, plays in the comic book series. "I also think there's a tendency among Americans to believe that our small towns really best represent American culture … or our ideals anyway. And, of course, there's a fair amount of hypocrisy there. So, I felt like a story which was all about the connections between families and the distances between them would be best served by a small town."

