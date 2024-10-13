Posted in: Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, one piece

One Piece Hiatus Until April 2025; "Fish-Man Island Saga" Special Set

One Piece is going on hiatus until April 2025, but the re-envisioned "Fish-Man Island Saga" and a 25th Anniversary special are set.

Toei Animation has announced that the anime series One Piece will go on a hiatus following this weekend's release of Episode 1122. The series will return in April 2025 with fresh episodes from the Egghead arc. During the hiatus, One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga, a special re-envisioned edition of the iconic arc, will begin streaming on Crunchyroll. These episodes will be available exclusively in select regions for one month before becoming accessible on other platforms worldwide.

One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga

The Straw Hats reunite at Sabaody! The promised day has arrived. The Straw Hats have made it back to the Sabaody Archipelago after two arduous years of separation. In the very same place where they once lost to Pacifista, the Straw Hats have proven themselves to be stronger and ready to begin their journey to the New World. With the Thousand Sunny now equipped to travel underwater, the next stop is the Fish-Man Island. One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga is a special edited version of the original arc from One Piece, in an abridged 21-episode story with an enhanced contemporary visual look.

The series, based on the manga by Eiichiro Oda, follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates to find the ultimate treasure, The One Piece, and become the Pirate King. This long-running series continues to captivate fans around the world with its unique blend of action, humor, and heartfelt storytelling.

This special 21-episode cutdown will showcase the Fish-Man Island Arc with a fresh look and feel, bringing a contemporary visual style and new animation sequences, including opening and ending themes. The new opening theme, "We Go!" by Kitadani Hiroshi, will include a special guest collaboration to be announced soon, while the ending theme, "Sailing" (TV version) by BE:FIRST, adds an exciting new touch. Designed to capture the essence of this fan-favorite storyline in a concise format, One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga is set to captivate One Piece fans worldwide all over again!

On October 20, a special 25th Anniversary Episode of One Piece will also premiere on Crunchyroll, honoring the series' enduring legacy with a 30-minute ensemble depicting the reunion of the Straw Hat crew from the perspective of the non-pirate characters. Set in the Sabaody Archipelago after the Summit War, the story follows its protagonist, a young girl and admirer of Nami, as she sets off on a small adventure. Who says you're not going to get any more One Piece just because the regular anime series is going on hiatus? You'll still be drowning in One Piece! All on Crunchyroll!

