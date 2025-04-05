Posted in: Crunchyroll, Movies, TV | Tagged: anime, Kaiju No. 8

Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon: Crunchyroll Drops English Dub Trailer

Here's the English-language dub trailer for the omnibus anime feature film Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon, set to hit theatres in mid-April.

Article Summary Crunchyroll debuts English dub trailer for Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon, featuring a new anime episode.

Premiering in US & Canada on April 13, 14, 16 with both Japanese and English dubs.

Omnibus film includes original side story "Hoshina's Day Off" plus anime season one highlights.

Original manga by Naoya Matsumoto adapts Kafka's thrilling transformation into "Kaiju No. 8".

Crunchyroll has premiered the English language trailer for Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon, the feature film that re-edits parts of season one of the anime with a new original episode, "Hoshina's Day Off," from the original manga serial. A day off is probably some good R&R for our hero, who can transform into a kaiju to fight other kaiju. Work-life-kaiji-fighting balance and all that. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will bring the movie to theatres in North America and Canada on April 13th, 14th, and 16th.

In a Kaiju-filled Japan, Kafka Hibino works in monster disposal. After reuniting with his childhood friend Mina Ashiro, a rising star in the anti-Kaiju Defense Force, he decides to pursue his abandoned dream of joining the Force… when he suddenly transforms into the powerful "Kaiju No. 8." With help from his junior colleague Reno Ichikawa, Kafka hides his identity while striving towards his life-long dream of passing the Defense Force exam and standing at Mina's side. But when a mysterious, intelligent Kaiju attacks a Defense Force base, Kafka faces a crucial decision in a desperate situation…

In the Kaiju No. 8 side story, "Hoshina's Day Off" sees a rare day of peace for the Defense Force. After spending so long training, Reno has forgotten what he's supposed to do with his free time. He sees that Hoshina is up to something with his own day off and decides to go on a mission to tail him with Iharu! But then things go in an unexpected direction… The standalone chapter is adapted from the original manga created by Naoya Matsumoto and originally serialized in MANGA Plus by SHUEISHA.

Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon opens for three days in theatres in the United States & Canada on April 13th, 14th, and 16th in both Japanese and English language dubs. The omnibus feature film's runtime is 119 minutes. The original anime series Kajiu No. 8 is streaming on Crunchyroll.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!