Andor Season 2: Fans Won't View "Rogue One" the Same Way: Gilroy, Luna

Andor creator Tony Gilroy and star Diego Luna on what to expect from the final season and not looking at "Rogue One" the same way again.

Article Summary Andor Season 2 explores love, relationships, and personal impacts amid the Rebellion's pressure.

Cassian transforms into a spy-war-fighter as the series approaches its anticipated conclusion.

Luthen's secrecy is challenged as the Rebellion grows and pieces come together in Yavin.

Expect to rewatch Rogue One with new insights, with Andor possibly changing how fans viewed certain iconic moments.

As we loom closer to Cassian Andor's final journey through the rebellion until his inevitable fate in Rogue One (2016), Andor creator Tony Gilroy and star Gabriel Luna is prepping that course as season two of the Star Wars TV series takes shape on Disney+. Season one saw Luna, Genevieve O'Reilly' Mon Mothma, and Forest Whitaker's Saw Gerrera return from the film, but season two will see far more familiar faces with Alan Tudyk returning to voice Andor's droid companion, K-2SO, and Ben Mendelsohn reprising his role as Orson Krennic, who took primary credit for the Death Star.

Andor: Tony Gilroy and Gabriel Luna on What to Expect for Season Two

"What is the real effect of time — pressurised, painful time — on ordinary people that hopefully you care a lot about?" he says, teasing what the next 12 episodes will explore," Gilroy told Empire. "'What happens to their love affairs? Their relationships? Their homes? Their children? What happens to everything around them, if you're thrust into this vice-grip of revolution? Those are the big tectonic moves of the second season." The creator and showrunner says Andor will move closer to becoming "This super all-singing, all-dancing, spy-war-fighter."

Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård), who sets Cassian on the path to becoming a revolutionary, "Now, all of a sudden, he's going public," Gilroy teases. "What do you do if your currency is privacy and secrecy, and failure is death? How do you scale up? How do you play with others? How do all the disparate pieces of the Rebellion come together in [Rebel base] Yavin?" Luna promises fans will never see the Star Wars franchise, especially Rogue One, "You're gonna hear some lines [on a rewatch] and go [gasps gutturally]," he said. "Before, you just passed over them. Not anymore." Andor season two premieres April 23rd on Disney+.

