Posted in: Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, To Be Hero X

To Be Hero X: Crunchyroll Premiere English Dub Simulcast on April 5th

Starting April 5th, the English dub of the new superhero anime To Be Hero X will premiere on the same day as the original Japanese version.

Article Summary "To Be Hero X" English dub simulcast starts April 5th on Crunchyroll, alongside the Japanese version.

Additional dubs include Chinese, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German.

The story highlights heroes gaining power through fan trust, with biannual tournaments deciding rankings.

Meet the English voice cast: Mauricio Ortiz-Segura, Stephanie Young, and more bring characters to life.

The English dub for the action-packed, visually stunning new original anime series To Be Hero X will premiere on the same day as the Japanese language version with subtitles, with new episodes released each week. Additionally, Chinese, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German dubs will also launch the day and date when new episodes premiere. The English dub debuts on April 5 at 5:30 PM PT (dub languages will roll out in the 15 minutes after new subtitled episodes launch)

To Be Hero X is set in a world full of brilliant heroes; it's the trust of fans that turns heroes into superheroes. If a hero loses the people's trust, they lose their special abilities. Trust value is collected, quantified, and used to determine a hero's ranking, displayed on their wrist. Every two years, the top heroes go to a tournament to fight, determine new trust values, and earn their rankings.

TO BE HEROX –EPISODE 1 ENGLISH VOICE CAST–

Nice, voiced by Mauricio Ortiz-Segura (Kizuki in Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You.)

Miss J, voiced by Stephanie Young (Nico Robin in One Piece)

Moon, voiced by Bryn Apprill (Fiona Frost in SPY x FAMILY)

Enlighter, voiced by Landon McDonald (Soshiro Hoshina in Kaiju No. 8)

Cheng Yaojin, voiced by Larry Brantley (Spinner in My Hero Academia)

Shand, voiced by John Burgmeier (Kurama in Yu Yu Hakusho)

Alexander, voiced by Jim Foronda (Claptrap in Borderlands 3)

Jam, voiced by Alex Hom (Gaoshun in The Apothecary Diaries)

Leo, voiced by Phil Parsons (Leonard Burns in Fire Force)

Oliver, voiced by Daniel Van Thomas (Adonis in Bye Bye, Earth)

More cast will be announced as new episodes premiere. Crunchyroll News will post updated casting rundowns.

TO BE HERO X –ENGLISH ADR PRODUCTION STAFF–

ADR Director: Emily Fajardo (One Piece – Wano and Egghead Arcs; ZENSHU; My Dress-Up Darling)

ADR Producer: Zach Bolton

Script Adaptation: Macy Anne Johnson

ADR Mixer: Andrew Tipps

ADR Engineer: Noah Whitehead

To Be Hero X begins simulcast on Crunchyroll beginning on April 5th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!