The Art of Amphibia Creator Matt Braly Set for Tokyopop Live Events

Tokyopop will host creator Matt Braly for a pair of special in-person events in April to mark the release of his book The Art of Amphibia.

TOKYOPOP will host Matt Braly for a pair of special in-person events in April to mark the release of his book The Art of Amphibia. Braly is the Annie Award-winning Thai/American animator, writer, director, producer, voice actor, and storyboard artist who is the creator and showrunner of Disney's Amphibia – the cult classic Emmy-nominated animated series about three teen girls who get sent to a magical and dangerous world of talking frogs.

Braly will appear with The Art of Amphibia author Drew Taylor for a panel discussion and signing event at Barnes & Noble at The Grove in Los Angeles and at Gallery Nucleus, located in the L.A. adjacent suburb of Alhambra. The Gallery Nucleus event will also feature Amphibia art director Ian Worrel and character designer Joe Sparrow. Admission to the Barnes & Noble event is possible with the on-site purchase of The Art of Amphibia. Admission details for Gallery Nucleus are available in the web link that follows below.

With over 12 years of industry experience, Braly has worked on hits such as Gravity Falls, Steven Universe, Mitchells vs. The Machines, and Big City Greens. He is also the author of Marcy's Journal—A Guide to Amphibia, which was released by TOKYOPOP in 2022. Born and raised in Northern California, Braly studied at the California Institute of the Arts before starting his career at Dreamworks SKG in 2010.

The Art of Amphibia author Taylor is a writer, film reporter and podcaster with over a decade of experience chronicling film news and pop culture. He has contributed to The New York Times, Collider, Syfy and The Wrap, in addition to authoring The Art of Onward. He hosts two podcasts – Light the Fuse and Fine Tooning – showcasing his expertise in Mission Impossible and all things animation.

Amphibia chronicles the adventures of independent and fearless teen Anne Boonchuy after she and her friends are magically transported to a rural marshland full of frog people and meet the excitable young frog Sprig Plantar and his family. Amphibia is available to stream on Disney+.

The Art of Amphibia: Matt Braly Event Details (Discussion):

Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025 at 11:00am

Location: Barnes & Noble at The Grove; 189 The Grove Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90036

Ticket info: https://shorturl.at/5QNyW

The Art of Amphibia: Matt Braly Event Details (Signing):

Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025 at 5:00 pm

Location: Gallery Nucleus; 210 E Main St, Alhambra, CA 91801

Event Info: https://gallerynucleus.com/events/1088?more_info=1

THE ART OF AMPHIBIA is now available.

