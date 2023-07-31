Posted in: Anime, Netflix, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: anime, netflix, one piece, preview, trailer

One Piece Mini-Teaser: Guess Who Wants to Be "King of the Pirates"?

Here's the "One Month" teaser released for Tomorrow Studios & Shueisha's live-action Netflix series adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's One Piece.

Did you know that there's only a month to go until Tomorrow Studios (Netflix's Cowboy Bebop, TNT's Snowpiercer) & publisher Shueisha's live-action series take on author Eiichiro Oda's manga One Piece hits Netflix? Well, now you do – but as much as we would like to take credit for keeping your screening schedule up-to-date, that honor goes to the streaming service. While we would much rather be hearing from the cast & writers about the series, SAG-AFTRA & WGA were forced to go on strike until the AMPTP negotiates fair new deals. Instead, we have a "One Month" mini teaser that makes it pretty clear who it is who plans on being "King of the Pirates"…

Here's a look at the newest mini teaser that was released earlier today, letting fans know that the streaming series will be setting sail in one month – followed by a look back at what we know about Netflix's One Piece so far:

On "'One Piece' Day," were able to check in with Oda, who offered his thoughts on the upcoming series. In the following beautiful-looking two-piece letter to the fans, Oda makes it clear right in the opening that "no compromises" were made in bringing the series to life. From there, the franchise creator reveals just how much creative say he had on the production, how the folks working on the series are "'One Piece' superfans," and how he's looking forward to hearing from the fans:

Here's a look at the official trailer for Netflix's One Piece, with the streaming series adaptation setting sail on August 31st – and following that, we have a look back at the previously-released teaser trailer and additional information on the streaming series adaptation:

Netflix's Live-Action "One Piece": What You Need to Know

Netflix's One Piece stars Iñaki Godoy (Who Killed Sara?) as Monkey D. Luffy, Peter Gadiot (Yellowjackets) as Shanks, Mackenyu (Ruroni Kenshin: Final Chapter) as Rornoa Zoro, Emily Rudd (Fear Street) as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson (All Rise) as Usopp, Taz Skylar (Boiling Point) as Sanji, Morgan Davies (The Evil Dead) as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (The Sex Lives of College Girls) as Alvida, Aidan Scott (Action Point) as Helmeppo, Jeff Ward (Hacks) as Buggy, McKinley Belcher III (Ozark) as Arlong, Vincent Regan (Troy) as Garp, Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan, Celeste Loots as Kaya, Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore, Craig Fairbrass as Chef Zeff, Steven Ward as Mihawk, and Chioma Umeala as Nojiko. Now here's a look back at the behind-the-scenes featurette showcasing just how massive of production the live-action series take on One Piece has become (including some amazing looking examples of how the concept art is coming to life):

The streamer's 8-episode series highlights the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew as they explore a fantastical world of endless oceans and exotic islands in search of the world's ultimate treasure known as "One Piece" to become the next Pirate King. Steven Maeda (Lost, The X-Files) serves as writer, showrunner & executive producer, with Matt Owens (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Marvel's Luke Cage) also writing as well as producing. Oda serves as an executive producer alongside Tomorrow Studios' Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements (with Netflix and Tomorrow Studios co-producing).

