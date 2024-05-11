Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, doctor who, The Walking Dead, X-Men '97, Young Sheldon

Doctor Who, Young Sheldon, X-Men '97, TWD & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: X-Men '97, Always Sunny, Doctor Who, Tracker, Young Sheldon, Peacemaker, TWD: The Ones Who Live, and more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, Disney+'s X-Men '97, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, BBC's Doctor Who, Peacock's Community: The Movie, WWE/AEW, NBC's Saturday Night Live, NBC's Night Court, Max's Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, CBS's Tracker, HBO's House of the Dragon, AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, CBS's Young Sheldon, Max's Peacemaker, Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution, AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, May 11, 2024:

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 Features Lots of Jane Lynch

X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo Assigns Final "Homework," "Food Extra Credit"

Always Sunny: Kaitlin Olson Willing to Play Dee "Into Her 90s" & More

Doctor Who: Defiantly Joyful "Space Babies" Ushers In New Era: Review

Community: Donald Glover Says He's Not to Blame for Any Movie Delays

WWE Star Nikki Cross Earns Master's Degree, Eyes PhD Next

Saturday Night Live Season 50 Being Honored with Weekend Celebration

Chuck Taylor's Wrestling Future Uncertain Following Gruesome Injury

Night Court Season 3 Set for Tuesdays; Moving Half-Hour Later

AEW Fan Ejected Following Allegations of Harassing Skye Blue

Pretty Little Liars EPs on "Summer School" Building On "Original Sin"

Tracker S01E12: Jensen Ackles's Russell Tries Turning on The Charm

House of the Dragon Cast, Showrunner Preview Season 2 & More (VIDEO)

Interview with the Vampire Season 2 Scene: Claudia Has a Bad Feeling

Young Sheldon Finale Clip Previews Sheldon & Amy's Return (VIDEO)

Peacemaker Season 2: Frank Grillo Joins Series Cast as Rick Flag, Sr.

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 Teaser Intros BAU's Newest Member

Doctor Who: "The Devil's Chord" Clip: On The Run From Maestro (VIDEO)

SNL Star Chloe Fineman Slightly Concerned by Barron Trump Resemblance

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Helps Boost AMC+ Numbers: Details

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Episode 7 Review: Breen Me to Life

Doctor Who: Bonnie Langford Pens Mel Bush Murder Mystery Novel

