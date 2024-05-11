Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: award, graphic novel, scholastic

Shortlist For Scholastic Graphic Novel Prize Announced

The Graphic Novel Prize is a new annual prize from the UK wing of Scholastic, the biggest comic book publisher and distributor.

In January, Bleeding Cool reported on The Graphic Novel Prize, a new annual prize from the UK wing of Scholastic, the biggest comic book publisher and distributor in the US and the UK, with a monetary award for each winning graphic novel of £1,000, but also that shortlisted titles had to pay £1750 towards promotion (including promotion through Scholastic) and make themselves available to Scholastic Book Clubs on Scholastic's standard terms. And pointing out that while Scholastic is not a charity, this does lay out the business aspect of such prizes over and above pure promotion and general good feeling. The twelve shortlisted books have now been announced are as follows;

Graphic Novel for Younger Readers

A Super Scary Narwhalloween by Ben Clanton (Farshore)

(Farshore) Bumble and Snug and the Shy Ghost by Mark Bradley (Hachette Children's Group)

(Hachette Children's Group) Batpig: Too Pig to Fail by Rob Harrell (Walker Books)

(Walker Books) Max & Chaffy: Welcome to Animal Island by Jamie Smart (David Fickling Books)

Graphic Novel for Older Readers

Barb and the Shadow Army by Dan Abdo and Jason Patterson (Simon & Schuster Children's

UK)

and (Simon & Schuster Children's UK) Finding My Voice by Aoife Dooley (Scholastic)

(Scholastic) InvestiGators: All Tide Up by John Patrick Green (Macmillan Children's Books)

(Macmillan Children's Books) Mexikid by Pedro Martín (Guppy Books)

(Guppy Books)



Graphic Novel for Teens

Heartstopper Volume 5 by Alice Oseman (Hachette Children's Group)

(Hachette Children's Group) If You'll Have Me by Eunnie (Penguin)

(Penguin) Skulduggery Pleasant: Bad Magic by Derek Landy and PJ Holden (HarperCollins Children's

Books)

and (HarperCollins Children's Books) Vern: Custodian of the Universe by Tyrell Waiters (Flying Eye Books/Nobrow)

The first judges will be Sha Nazir, events producer at ACME Comic Con and former publisher at BHP Comics; Michael Stirling, creative director at Beano; and Jon Biddle, English lead at Moorlands Primary Academy in Norfolk. Richard Ruddick, teacher and Comics in Class blogger; and Jo Cummins, teacher, blogger and podcast host. The final winners will be chosen by children's votes, using Scholastic's school channels to promote the titles, create class resources, voting packs and a virtual shortlist showcase. Those that comply with all the terms and conditions, that is.

