Doctor Who Season 1 Episode Titles & Mini-Teasers Released

We have episode titles & mini-teasers for Showrunner Russell T. Davies and stars Ncuti Gatwa & Millie Gibson's first season of "Doctor Who."

Article Summary New 'Doctor Who' S1 titles and episode teasers unveiled for Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson.

Steven Moffat and Julie Anne Robinson collaborate on episode "Boom".

Season features a diverse cast, including Indira Varma and Callie Cooke.

Premieres on Disney+ on May 10th, followed by BBC iPlayer and BBC One releases on May 11th.

The word went out heading into the weekend that something big was on its way on Easter Sunday regarding Showrunner Russell T. Davies and series stars Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) & Millie Gibson's (Ruby Sunday) first series of new Doctor Who adventures. Specifically, we would be getting not just a new official trailer but also the intel (titles, writers & directors) for the eight episodes. Well, it's Sunday – and guess what? That's exactly what we got – with a little something extra. Along with the episode intel, each social media post included a mini-video offering some interesting clues to what we can expect. And for those of you wondering? Steven Moffat & Julie Anne Robinson's episode is entitled "Boom." In addition, we learned that Jinkx Monsoon will star in "The Devil's Chord," with the Doctor and Ruby stepping back to The 60's to meet The Beatles. Also, the season-opener "Space Babies" finds Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story) aboard as Jocelyn.

"SPACE BABIES" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Julie Anne Robinson)

"THE DEVIL'S CHORD" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Ben Chessell)

"BOOM" (Writer: Steven Moffat; Director: Julie Anne Robinson)

"73 YARDS" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Dylan Holmes Williams)

"DOT AND BUBBLE" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Dylan Holmes Williams)

"ROGUE" (Writer: Kate Herron and Briony Redman; Director: Ben Chessell)

"THE LEGEND OF RUBY SUNDAY" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

"EMPIRE OF DEATH" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

We've got an upcoming season that runs from the groovy '60s and the Regency era in England to war-torn futures – and a whole lot more! Along with a first look at Indira Varma's (Game of Thrones) The Duchess and the news that Callie Cooke (Henpocalypse!) is making an appearance, we were also treated to looks at Anita Dobson, Yasmin Finney, Michelle Greenidge, Bonnie Langford, Jinkx Monsoon, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush, Golda Rosheuvel, and Angela Wynter. Here's another look at the trailer, with Gatwa offering his thoughts on what hit our screens earlier this month:

On Friday, May 10th, Disney+ subscribers can check out the first two episodes beginning at 7 pm ET. Following that, two episodes will premiere on BBC iPlayer at 00:00 on Saturday, May 11th – with the first two episodes airing on BBC One later that day (right before the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final). Now, here's a look back at the teaser trailer that was released on Christmas Day & the date announcement teaser released for Season 1:

