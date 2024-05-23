Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: netflix, one piece, Season 1

One Piece Scores Big in Netflix Data Dump: 500+ Million Hours Viewed

In Netflix's new data release, One Piece was the top series from July to December 2023 in a big way - boosting numbers for the film & anime.

When we last checked in with how things are looking with the second season of Joe Tracz, Matt Owens, Netflix, Tomorrow Studios & publisher Shueisha's live-action series take on author Eiichiro Oda's manga One Piece, Iñaki Godoy was celebrated Monkey D. Luffy's birthday with a ten-ton tease of who might just be appearing this season. But for this go-around, we're taking a break from the Season 2 stuff to show some appreciation for all of you who made the first season a success. Based on the viewing data released by the streamer earlier today, there was a whole lot of you.

In the second edition of its What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report, Netflix provides a clearer look at what was viewed the most from July to December 2023. Runtime and views have been added for this edition, and films and series have been separated. As you can see from the screencaps of the Top 20 shows from the second half of 2023, One Piece comes in at over a half-billion hours viewed (putting it at just under 72 million total views). Even sweeter music to the streamer's ears – and another reason why the show's returning – is that the live-action adaptation is also driving up views of the anime film and series (expected to be bringing in around 50 million views). Rounding out the top ten are Dear Child, Who is Erin Carter?, Lupin Part 3, The Witcher Season 3, Sex Education Season 4, Beckham, CoComelon Season 8, Virgin River Season 5, and The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2. Here's a rundown of the Top 20 series from the end of 2023:

Netflix's One Piece: What You Need to Know…

Netflix's One Piece Season 1 stars Iñaki Godoy (Who Killed Sara?) as Monkey D. Luffy, Peter Gadiot (Yellowjackets) as Shanks, Mackenyu (Ruroni Kenshin: Final Chapter) as Rornoa Zoro, Emily Rudd (Fear Street) as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson (All Rise) as Usopp, Taz Skylar (Boiling Point) as Sanji, Morgan Davies (The Evil Dead) as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (The Sex Lives of College Girls) as Alvida, Aidan Scott (Action Point) as Helmeppo, Jeff Ward (Hacks) as Buggy, McKinley Belcher III (Ozark) as Arlong, Vincent Regan (Troy) as Garp, Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan, Celeste Loots as Kaya, Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore, Craig Fairbrass as Chef Zeff, Steven Ward as Mihawk, and Chioma Umeala as Nojiko. Now here's a look back at the behind-the-scenes featurette showcasing just how massive of production the live-action series take on One Piece has become (including some amazing looking examples of how the concept art is coming to life):

Owens & Tracz will serve as writers, co-showrunners, and executive producers for the second season – with Oda and Maeda also executive-producing alongside Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios, Tetsu Fujimura, and Chris Symes.

