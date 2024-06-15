Posted in: Horror, Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: film, horror, lionsgate, saw 11, saw x, SAW XI

Saw 11 Screenwriter Labels the Film as an "Angry" Entry

The screenwriter attached to Saw 11 describes the next installment of the horror franchise as an "angry" film with a story to tell.

Director Kevin Greutert returns to helm the next installment in the horror franchise.

Saw X's success revives the series, that leaves room for new stories and characters.

The Saw franchise, known for its unique horror elements, still has much to explore.

Known for its intricate plot twists, gruesome traps, and memorable characters, the Saw film series has become a staple in the horror genre since its cinematic debut in 2004. Over the years, the Saw franchise has even garnered a dedicated fan base worldwide, with each installment adding layers to the complex narrative created by the mastermind behind it all, John Kramer, also known as Jigsaw — orchestrating chilling games to test his victims' will to live which have become synonymous with the series, setting it apart from traditional slasher films.

So naturally, after the recent success of the franchise's return through Saw X, fans of the long-running horror title are eagerly anticipating the next installment, Saw 11 (or perhaps Saw XI).

Saw 11 Scribe Promises Suggests That the Next Film Has Something "New to Say"

During a new interview with Screen Rant, Saw 11 scribe Marcus Dunstan was asked about the current status of the next entry, with Dunstan teasing, "We're writing [Saw 11] right now, and Kevin Greutert is returning to direct. That's been since December, and that's one [movie] where it's got something new to say, and it's angry." As a Saw film, anger is pretty much a given, so you just know that implies the franchise plans to take its story to the next level with Saw 11.

Saw X, the most recent installment in the franchise, proved to be a critical and commercial success after temporarily putting the franchise to bed, further solidifying Saw's enduring appeal. However, now that the franchise has returned, it opens up several doors for other untold middle chapters, side quests with returning characters or even new proteges that have yet to be unveiled.

Regardless of where it fits within the complicated horror timeline, it still feels like the world of Saw has plenty of gas in the tank. That being said, what would you like to see play out in the next installment of Lionsgate's Saw franchise?

