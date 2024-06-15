Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: film, marvel, mcu, thunderbolts

Thunderbolts* Star Says the Film Returns to the MCU's Roots

Julia Louis-Dreyfus recently divulged that the upcoming Thunderbolts film is going to focus on the more "human" elements of the MCU.

Article Summary Julia Louis-Dreyfus reveals Thunderbolts* aims to refocus on MCU's human aspects.

Film promises a return to character-driven narratives with minimal CGI usage.

The star-studded cast includes Harrison Ford as the new Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross.

Thunderbolts* set to conclude MCU's Phase 5, hitting theaters May 5, 2025.

For several years, fans enjoyed speculating about what a potential Thunderbolts-inspired story would look like within the rich context of the MCU until news in 2022 revealed that Marvel Studios was officially moving forward with a film directed by Jake Schreier. Shortly after, we also learned that the film's roster would initially include several established MCU characters, with names like Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Wyatt Russell as U. S. Agent, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and of course, Harrison Ford stepping into the role of Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross.

Now, while details about the film's story still remain largely unknown, one of the film's stars is cautiously opening up about Marvel's intentions with the upcoming cinematic event. And it sounds like the goal is to revive the classic elements of the MCU.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says Thunderbolts* Tells a "Human" Story

While speaking to The New York Times, Louis-Dreyfus recently teased a few narrative details about the upcoming MCU film Thunderbolts*, admitting, "It's very well organized. Very methodical. And I don't mean that in a negative way. Particularly on this film, they're very much focused on, frankly, the human story, believe it or not. They're trying to sort of go back to their roots, as it were. And so there's a lot of focus on that. They're trying to stay away from as much C.G.I. or whatever as possible so that the stunts are, like, everywhere. And in fact, I had to do a couple. Well, I'm making this out to sound like I'm flying through the air like Captain America or whatever, but I'm not. It's just a very, very, very, very brief stunt."

Thunderbolts* is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on May 5, 2025, as the final chapter of the MCU's divisive Phase 5 era. Are you excited to see how this lineup translates on-screen?

