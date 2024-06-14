Posted in: Max, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: blue beetle, dc studios, dcu, james gunn, Xolo Maridueña

Blue Beetle: "I Guess The Scarab Is Out of the Bag!": Miguel Puga

Miguel Puga - reportedly directing and showrunning on DC Studios & Warner Bros. Animation's Blue Beetle - appears to have confirmed the news.

UPDATE: And here's a look at Xolo Maridueña's reaction to the news of the animated series:

Earlier today, Deadline Hollywood reported exclusively that Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios were in development on an animated series that would bring Xolo Maridueña's Jamie Reyes/Blue Beetle and others from the 2023 feature film into DC Studios Co-CEOs James Gunn & Peter Safran's New DCU via an animated series. The report also listed Miguel Puga (The Casagrandes) as showrunner and director, with Puga reportedly having started working on the series earlier this year – with Cristian Martinez (Good Trouble) set as writer. At the time of the report, neither DC Studios nor Warner Bros. Animation had confirmed or even commented – but it appears Puga is confirming. "I guess the Scarab is out of the bag!" Puga wrote on social media, sharing an article covering the news.

Here's a look at Puga's tweet/x that went live shortly after sites began covering DH's reporting:

Joining Maridueña in the original feature film were George Lopez, Adrianna Barraza, Damián Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, Harvey Guillén, Raoul Trujillo, and Becky G as the voice Khaji-Da (the voice behind Jaime's Blue Beetle suit). In terms of casting, DH reports that "multiple" cast members have been contacted about the project and that DC Studios has been getting "positive" responses in terms of who could be returning. In addition, it's being reported that the series will "build" on the feature film but "divert from telling the same story" and craft its own narrative – which would be a great way to have the feature film cast have a home in the New DCU: bring them aboard in an animated series, tweak what needs to be tweaked to fit the New DCU, and then have them back in the live-action world – feature film, streaming series, or both. Angel Manuel Soto, Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, and John Ricard are reportedly set as executive producers, and Galen Vaisman will oversee the animated series for DC Studios.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!