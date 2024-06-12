Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: Alison Rumfitt, bbc, disney, doctor who, Esmie Jikiemi-Pearson, loki, Millie Gibson, Ncuti Gatwa, russell t davies, Scott Hancock, target books

Doctor Who Season 1 Target Novelisations Set to Arrive This August

The Target novelisations of Doctor Who Season 1 adventures The Church on Ruby Road, Space Babies, 73 Yards, and Rogue arrive in August.

You know this was coming: the Target novelisations of this season of Doctor Who are back. BBC Books will publish four Doctor Who Target novelisations from Season season with the Fifteenth Doctor and Ruby Sunday, as played by Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson. "Space Babies," "73 Yards", "Rogue," and "The Church on Ruby Road" – with "Ruby Road" published on 8th August in paperback and audiobook. All four Targets have been written by an exciting generation of new Doctor Who authors that includes some very familiar names from the series – Alison Rumfitt, Scott Handcock, Kate Herron, Briony Redman and Esmie Jikiemi-Pearson. Target Books are almost an institution, especially for Doctor Who fans. Many learned to read from novelisations, and many became professional writers and screenwriters as a result.

Doctor Who: "Space Babies"

By Alison Rumfitt, adapted from the script by Russell T. Davies

"In space, something can hear you scream. And that something is coming.

On her first adventure in outer space, Ruby learns that the universe is bigger, more colourful, and crazier than she could ever have imagined. She also learns that even the Doctor can feel afraid – and that certain nightmares are all too real…"

A new voice to Doctor Who fiction, Alison Rumfitt, presents the Target novelisation of Russell T Davies' first space adventure for the Fifteenth Doctor and Ruby Sunday.

Alison Rumfitt is a writer and cultural critic. Her two horror novels, Tell Me I'm Worthless and Brainwyrms, push the boundaries of both taste and form to the shock of readers everywhere. She has written for Little White Lies and Dazed, and interviewed the new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa for Rolling Stone. She's considered herself a fan of Doctor Who ever since her father played her the theme song to scare her when she was about five years old.

You can pre-order Doctor Who: Space Babies in paperback and audio here.

Doctor Who: "73 Yards"

By Scott Hancock from the script by Russell T. Davies

"How long is 73 yards? Haunted by a sinister presence, Ruby must cope with losing the Doctor and the life she once knew. With her new life without her best friend becoming bleaker by the day, something terrifying is unleashed, and it's up to Ruby to stop it."

This eerie gothic folk horror episode from Russell T Davies is novelised by series script editor Scott Handcock. Scott is a writer, producer, and director best known for his work on a range of horror and science-fiction series from Big Finish Productions, including Doctor Who, Torchwood, and The Confessions of Dorian Gray. Since 2006, he has lived in Cardiff, most recently working for Bad Wolf on the latest series of Doctor Who and its spin-off Tales of the Tardis. Most recently, he has published his production diaries from Season One in Doctor Who Magazine.

You can pre-order 73 YARDS in paperback and audio here.

Doctor Who: "Rogue"

By Kate Herron & Briony Redman from their screenplay.

Doctor Who does Bridgerton with an alien twist!

"Earth's Regency era – a time of culture, extravagance, sumptuous balls… and aliens? While Ruby is a popular new addition to the Duchess of Pemberton's ball, the Doctor's world is about to be forever rocked by a dashing visitor from space. With many party guests facing an identity crisis like no other, it is up to the Doctor and Ruby to stop the menacing Chuldurs' plot."

Doctor Who presents a classic tale with an alien twist in a thrilling novelisation from the episode's scriptwriters, Kate Herron and Briony Redman.

Briony Redman is a BAFTA Rocliffe-winning writer and comedian who works across film, television, theatre and comics. Briony met their writing partner, Kate Herron while doing short films, and they bonded over a love of sci-fi and weird comedy. Briony is an experienced improviser who performs with the Dungeons & Dragons comedy show Questing Time. This is their first book.

Kate Herron is a writer and filmmaker from London, working across film, television and comic books. She directed and exec-produced the entire first season of Loki (Marvel and Disney Plus), directed the first season of Sex Education with Ncuti Gatwa (Netflix), and is about to direct the next season of The Last of Us (HBO). She has worked with her writing partner, Briony Redman, for over a decade. Most recently, they created a comic for Skybound, the company behind The Walking Dead.

You can pre-order ROGUE in paperback and audio here

Doctor Who: "The Church on Ruby Road"

By Esmie Jikiemi-Pearson

"Chance. Misfortune. Coincidence. These are the weapons of choice for the Doctor's latest enemies. And those enemies are very, very hungry…

For Ruby Sunday, this Christmas Eve is a birthday she'll never forget. It's the day she joins the Doctor onboard a Goblin ship. The day she learns of dangers from beyond the universe. The day her life really begins… or, perhaps, the day it ends."

The Target novelisation of the first full adventure featuring the Fifteenth Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa, and the introduction of his new best friend, Ruby Sunday played by Millie Gibson. Russell T Davies' original script has been novelised by up-and-coming literary talent Esmie Jikiemi-Pearson.

Esmie Jikiemi-Pearson is a science-fantasy author and co-founder of the organisation Impact of Omission, as featured in the Guardian, Huffpost, and the Channel 4 Documentary Where's My History? with footballer and anti-racism campaigner Troy Deeney. Winner of the inaugural Gollancz and Rivers of London BAME SFF Award in 2020, now known as the Future Worlds Prize, her writing is invariably about Black people dismantling space empires, travelling through time, and saving the world – often simultaneously.

You can pre-order Doctor Who: The Church on Ruby Road in paperback and audio here.

