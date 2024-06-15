Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: bbc, bbc four, disney, doctor who, elizabeth sladen, Millie Gibson, Ncuti Gatwa, Tales of the TARDIS, tom baker

Doctor Who: Here's a Theory About Next Week's "Tales of The Tardis"

After that Doctor Who: The Legend of Ruby Sunday cliffhanger, we have a pretty good idea of what the new Tales of the Tardis might be about.

Part one of the two-part season finale of Doctor Who has aired. The Big Bad, The One Who Waits, was finally revealed in a full-on apocalyptic horror movie-style cliffhanger. Next Thursday, June 20th, a new episode of the UK-exclusive spinoff Tales of the Tardis will premiere before "Empire of Death," the conclusion of the series finale, premieres worldwide on Friday night. Now, we have a guess at what classic series story it will feature. From this point forward, consider the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign officially on – and we will see you on the other side of this image spoiler buffer.

It's probably "Pyramids of Mars," a four-part story from 1975 featuring the Fourth Doctor (Tom Baker) and Sarah Jane Smith (Elizabeth Sladen). There, we said it. It's an educated guess. We're not going to be the first or only ones to say it. Plenty of fans had picked up the clues that The One Who Waits would turn out to be Sutekh, the villain of "Pyramids of Mars." Sutekh made his one and only previous appearance on Doctor Who, though hardcore fans have craved his return ever since, even though he died at the end of the story. In many ways, it's one of the quintessential Doctor Who stories where the Doctor and their companion visit a past time period and encounter a deadly all-powerful ancient menace.

Given the reveal at the end of "The Legend of Ruby Sunday," it would make sense for Tales of the Tardis to cover "Pyramids of Mars" to catch younger viewers up on the story of where this season's Big Bad came from. Given that this was a four-part serial, it can be edited to take out the opening and close credit sequences and the start of each episode that included up to three or four minutes that repeated the previous episode's cliffhangers to create a seamless sixty-minute uninterrupted movie, with Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson as the Fifteenth Doctor and Ruby in the opening and closing framing scenes to hit a runtime of 75 minutes.

And if we're wrong, you should watch Doctor Who: The Pyramids of Mars anyway. It's one of the best stories in the series.

Tales of the Tardis will only be on BBC iPlayer and broadcast on BBC Four in the UK.

