My Hero Academia Season 7 Ep. 6 "Division" Review: Divide and Conquer

Our heros find themselves spread out and stretched thin in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 6 "Division" - here's our review.

Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 6: "Division" was stellar. We get to see what happens before and after where we left off the previous week. The characters and tone in the hit anime have certainly matured and gotten deadly serious along with the story itself. It is always great to see a series that knows how to evolve, move forward, and even flip the switch when needed. The story-telling, pacing, transitions, and POV switches in this episode were simply fantastic and did a great job of raising tension throughout. I loved the music and how my anxiety kept growing along with the chills. I certainly like the manga, but seeing it come to life with beautiful animation definitely makes it hit those feels way harder. They have managed to portray and push forth every ounce of emotion from the pages and translate it into animation beautifully.

Anyway, I got sidetracked… we get to jump back and see the planning that went on toward the ambush against All For One. Along with it, we get to welcome a player I have been very excited to see: Shinso! It turns out they really poured their all into this plan, and there were two key players that were essential in making this possible: Shinso to brainwash the Aoyamas and trick AFO and Monoma into copying Kurogiri's Quirk and Aizawa's. The way this episode builds up definitely makes you feel like there is a chance for the tables to turn and be done with AFO for once. I love how anxious and hopeful it made me feel. It was a Rollercoaster. Furthermore, it was sweet how much good and confidence this seem to have given both Shinso and Monoma, given the mentioned prejudice rehashing their powers.

But yeah, I love the immediate effects we see in Shinso and Monoma with this show of trust. Moving forward to the Aoyama, Deku, and AFO face-off and BAM! Things just got super real, and the war has started. I love that even though they did not have the numbers, the Heroes prepared in advance for their shortcomings. Monoma's copy of Kurogiri's power is what brings the Heroes and confuses the Villains long enough for the next step: dividing forces. It is so great to see all the work that they put into making this a successful operation and how things fall into place. Once again, the animation and the music made everything come together so wonderfully. That said, I can always do without the long exposition moments from either AFO or heroes explaining what we are seeing, but I was so excited in this instance, I cannot lie. I also wonder why did Shigaraki stop himself from using decay when things went down. Dabi did not hesitate to cover.

So Operation Troy commences and all Villains are encapsulated by metal cages, the next step in gaining just a few seconds of Diedrich for the next part— separating and sending each party through new Warp Gates to different spots far away from one another. Everyone is set and heading into their designated Warp with their designated team… until Toga manages to separate Deku from the team against Shigaraki as the portal closes.

The realization of this huge mishap dawns on everyone knowing everyone is needed for specific purposes and possibly huge repercussions. That said, they have prepared well to face their enemies, and how they account for Shigaraki's Decay by separating individual parts of the air prison they currently have him. All of this while keeping him at bay between Aizawa and Monoma. I am living for this team-up. This was a fantastic episode and it did a great job in pumping me up and actually making this battlefield feel more equal. I cannot wait to see how things play out in the next episode of Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia.

