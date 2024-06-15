Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney plus, doctor who, episode 8, preview, Season 1, trailer

Doctor Who: "Empire of Death" Preview; RTD Drops "Kind Woman" Tease

Along with a preview for the Doctor Who S01 finale, "Empire of Death," Russell T. Davies drops a big clue about Sian Clifford's "Kind Woman."

Look, if you're reading this and you haven't watched the first of Showrunner Russell T. Davies and stars Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) and Millie Gibson's (Ruby Sunday) two-episode Doctor Who season finale, "The Legend of Ruby Sunday" (directed by Jamie Donoughue and written by Davies)? Consider this your only "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" warning because this is a preview for next weekend's season finale, "Empire of Death" – so yeah, there will have to be spoilers. According to the overview that was released for the Jamie Donoughue-directed and Davies-penned season finale, "The Doctor has lost, his ageless enemy reigns supreme, and a shadow is falling over creation. Nothing can stop the devastation… except, perhaps, one woman." Of course, we all know that the "ageless enemy" is none other than Sutekh, the god of death who plans on taking out every living thing in the universe. But as for that "one woman," now that's where the theories are beginning to flow.

Joining the Doctor and Ruby for the final chapter of the first season are Kate Lethbridge-Stewart (Jemma Redgrave), Melanie Bush (Bonnie Langford), "Susan Triad" (Susan Twist), Rose Noble (Yasmin Finney), Harriet (Genesis Lynea), Morris Gibbons (Lenny Rush), Colonel Ibrahim (Alexander Devrient), Corporal Sullivan (Jasmine Bayes), Mrs Flood (Anita Dobson), Carla Sunday (Michelle Greenidge), Cherry Sunday (Angela Wynter), Kind Woman (Sian Clifford), and The Vlinx (Aidan Cook, voice by Nicholas Briggs). Of course, we all have a much more horrifically clearer picture of what Twist's deal has been this season – but keep an eye on Clifford's "Kind Woman." That has the vibe of being much more than it seems, considering no one out there would believe that the BAFTA TV Award-winning Fleabag and His Dark Materials star would be cast in a two-second walk-on role. In fact, Davies teases that the "Kind Woman" has something vital – on a far-off planet? Check out what Davies had to say near the end of the following episode of the show's official podcast – with a sneak preview kicking in at around the 35:10 mark:

"EMPIRE OF DEATH" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!